Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashland; Iron WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, except 8 to 14 inches for northern Iron County possible. * WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southern Ashland and Iron counties are likely to see much less snowfall in this time period with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 17:05:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-18 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Elevated water levels and large breaking waves will cause high surf. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur. Minor flooding of low lying areas near the coast is possible. Ice may push up onto the beach.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ SATURDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass. * WHEN...From 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ Friday to 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Most of the snow will occur south and west of Medina. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Orleans county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:11:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous, especially for the inexperienced. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY .A north-northwest swell (340 degrees) will peak this evening, then gradually diminish tonight and Friday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-17 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PST THIS EVENING Recent observations indicate that winds have largely subsided below advisory criteria. Breezy winds will continue through tonight before gradually subsiding through Friday morning. Periodic gusts 25 to 35 mph will remain possible during this time, especially across the East Puget Sound lowlands
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Judith Gap by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Judith Gap WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Blowing snow. * WHERE...Judith Gap. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase during the day Friday and produce blowing snow. The blowing snow can reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Niagara LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows Friday night into early Sunday morning. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Niagara county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4308 7820 4313 7879 4306 7903 4288 7889 4274 7903 4239 7962 4238 7950 4255 7909 4264 7866 4277 7822 TIME Y22M11D19T0000Z-Y22M11D19T1200Z COORD...4324 7850 4328 7855 4331 7887 4326 7906 4307 7909 4300 7905 4290 7894 4297 7875 4302 7873 4313 7855 TIME Y22M11D19T1200Z-Y22M11D20T0600Z COORD...4309 7834 4314 7842 4314 7869 4305 7892 4293 7897 4288 7889 4279 7890 4276 7881 4284 7868 4294 7837 TIME Y22M11D20T0600Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE Northwest winds will continue to diminish this evening. Gusty northwest winds will return during the day on Friday and another Lake Wind Advisory is expected.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Mainland Dare by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Kalkaska WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches by Friday evening. Some localized areas under persistant lake effect bands could see over a foot of snowfall by Friday evening. * WHERE...Antrim, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some areas. Plan on dangerous driving conditions with rapidly snow covered roads and whiteout conditions at times.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Carter; Custer; Fallon; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Rosebud; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Diego County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Winds will be strongest on the coastal mountain slopes, foothills, and into portions of the eastern valleys. * WHERE...Portions of the San Diego County Valleys and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Brantley, Clinch, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Brantley, Inland Glynn, Clinch, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 21:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to continue a slow fall through Moderate Flood stage into next week. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Thu 8 pm 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.4
Comments / 0