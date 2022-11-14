Effective: 2022-11-17 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO