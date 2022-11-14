ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Demands Rapper Sit For Deposition In Child Support Battle

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Future s ex Brittni Mealy wants the rapper to sit and answer questions under oath about his income as their battle over child support heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Mealy sued the musician demanding the $3k a month he pays in child support be increased. The exes share a 9-year-old son named Prince.

In the petition, Mealy said the child support amount was determined in 2014. She argued that there has been a “substantial change” in Future’s income and the needs of their son . In the bombshell court documents, Mealy accused her ex of failing to exercise his scheduled parenting time.

Mealy demanded Future be ordered to maintain a $350k life insurance policy, cough up money for daycare since he allegedly cancels his scheduled times, and for an increase in her monthly support .

Future denied there was a need to increase the support . He said he has “consistently and timely paid his child support obligations” for years.

In regard to missed scheduled time, Future said their original agreement specifically stated his career would cause him to have an erratic schedule.

Now, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mealy wants Future to sit for a deposition and hand over financial documents.

Specifically, she wants to see copies of his tax returns, statements of earnings, information on his sources of income and retirement accounts. Mealy requested that Future list his income for all years from 2014 to present.

Further, she wants him to hand over copies of his credit card statements showing all charges and payments made, a detailed list of any and all money transfers and payments made from July 2014 to present on apps like PayPal and CashApp.

Mealy wants all records relating to home or apartments owned/leased by Future.

In addition, she wants all emails or texts that Future sent to third parties regarding her or their battle. Mealy also wants to know how much Future has stored in cryptocurrency.

The filing demands, “Produce a hard drive image of your cryptocurrency wallet including any “cold” storage wallets.” Mealy believes Future should produce all copies of “payments made to you or in your name or any other person’s name or in your business’s name from July 1, 2014” to present.

Lastly, Mealy has asked Future to turn over a call log of each and every mobile phone which he has used personally or professionally to contact Mealy, “as well as printout of each and every SMS message, iMessage, text message” and email from 2014 to now.

The case remains ongoing.

