FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasJemez Pueblo, NM
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Tickets are selling rapidly for Saturday’s NMSU-Lobos basketball game
The University of New Mexico on Wednesday said there were 11,500 tickets sold for Saturday’s Lobo men’s basketball game in the Pit against New Mexico State. That includes, according to Deputy Athletic Director David Williams, all 40 suites in the arena already having been rented out for the game.
Luna honored on Veterans Day in RR (slideshow)
Gilbert C. Luna Jr. received certificate from RR Mayor Gregg Hull (Garrison Wells/Observer) There was no shortage of veterans on Veterans Day at the memorial Friday. But there was one special veteran, Gilbert C. Luna Jr., who received a certificate and coin from the City of Rio Rancho for his service in the U.S. Army.
Ski Santa Fe will open for the 2022-2023 Ski Season on Thanksgiving Day
Loaded with snow, Ski Santa Fe will open on Thanksgiving Day. The ski area has received 10 inches of fresh snow and cold temperatures have allowed snow-making crews to work around the clock. The slopes will have a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. The Super Chief Quad will...
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
NM Philharmonic coming to RR for Handel’s Holiday Masterpiece “Messiah”
The New Mexico Philharmonic presents its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dec.11, 3 p.m. at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho. Conducted by Bradley Ellingboe, this majestic piece will be sung by the Coro Lux...
Chilly weekend, brace yourself
The next four days will be much like this week has been and will cool down as we get closer to winter. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Most of northeast and east central NM will remain below freezing on Friday.”. It is a good weekend to take a break....
Astronomical Society to commemorate Apollo 17 mission
The Rio Rancho Astronomical Society will host its regular monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 2 at Rainbow Park Observatory, located at 301 Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho. RRAS former president, Melanie Templet, will give a presentation commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 17, the final mission of the Apollo Program.
Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices
SANTA FE – With many state employees still working remotely more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some New Mexico government buildings are sitting largely empty and others have floors of unused office space. And the state isn’t getting a reduced-use discount. New Mexico is paying somewhere...
Legal Notices-Non-government
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB AS TRUSTEE OF WV 2017-1 GRANTOR TRUST,. ESTATE OF SADIE S ULIBARRI, DECEASED, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY AND THROUGH THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, OR LEGATEES OF SADIE S. ULIBARRI, DECEASED,. Defendants. NOTICE OF SUIT. STATE OF NEW MEXICO...
APD: Woman dead, man injured in stolen motorcycle crash
Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the man, who was driving at the time, is in critical condition. Police responded sometime before 9:15 p.m. to the motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of Monroe NE, near Comanche. Atkins said the owner had found the stolen motorcycle and confronted the riders.
RR man accused of stealing deputy’s guns, equipment
A Rio Rancho man has been charged with stealing a Bernalillo County deputy’s guns, body armor and other equipment. Jordan Werling, 21, is charged with aggravated burglary (armed after entering), a second-degree felony. According to a criminal complaint filed in Sandoval County Magistrate Court on Oct. 4, a Rio...
