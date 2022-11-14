Read full article on original website
CNM Fire Science Instructor Named Deputy Chief of Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue
When CNM Fire Science instructor Jeffery Wenzel was recently named Deputy Chief of Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue, he couldn’t help but think back to how his career started. Out of high school he initially thought he would study welding but then fell in love with fire science and went through the CNM Fire Academy program and also earned his Fire Science associate degree.
KOAT 7
Apartment fire in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a two-story apartment building fire. The apartment complex is located on Candelaria Road Northeast. The fire began around 9:20 p.m. at The Grove at Tramway apartment complex. AFR have not released any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Information...
KOAT 7
One person dead after shooting by state police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating after officers of their own department shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque. The incident began on Wednesday night as a traffic stop near Montgomery Boulevard and Louisiana Boulevard. When the state police officer contacted the driver during the...
Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses on fire
Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest.
rrobserver.com
Luna honored on Veterans Day in RR (slideshow)
Gilbert C. Luna Jr. received certificate from RR Mayor Gregg Hull (Garrison Wells/Observer) There was no shortage of veterans on Veterans Day at the memorial Friday. But there was one special veteran, Gilbert C. Luna Jr., who received a certificate and coin from the City of Rio Rancho for his service in the U.S. Army.
Family’s catalytic converter stolen at Albuquerque hospital
Matthew Medina said his wife’s catalytic converter was stolen from her car while they were at Presbyterian Hospital.
rrobserver.com
Balloon crashes into power lines
(Photos courtesy of Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue) A hot air balloon crashed into power lines Nov. 7 at Rainbow Blvd. and Idalia Rd. The female pilot was not injured, according to Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue. RR Fire & Rescue worked with Rio Rancho Police Department and PNM to...
rrobserver.com
Rio Refills is a business with a mission
Jamie Sandoval’s mobile shop. (Courtesy Jamie Sandoval) Trash and waste are a huge problem on planet Earth these days with consumers going through bags, boxes, straws and other things daily and even hourly. So, Jamie Sandoval started a business to lessen the wasteful behavior here in Rio Rancho. “I...
KRQE News 13
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly …. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in...
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
KRQE News 13
Animal Welfare is collecting donations with ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
Celebrate the season of giving by helping the Albuquerque Animal Welfare department give hope to sheltered pets and homeless families this holiday season with ‘Stuff the Bus.’ Stuff the Bus is put together by Animal Welfare to help pets and homeless families. They collect blankets, towels, doggy treats,...
KOAT 7
Motorcycle and bicycle crash left one dead in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and motorcyclist. Officers in the Northeast command responded. One person involved has died from their injuries, another person was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to APD. The...
rrobserver.com
RR man accused of stealing deputy’s guns, equipment
A Rio Rancho man has been charged with stealing a Bernalillo County deputy’s guns, body armor and other equipment. Jordan Werling, 21, is charged with aggravated burglary (armed after entering), a second-degree felony. According to a criminal complaint filed in Sandoval County Magistrate Court on Oct. 4, a Rio...
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
New Mexico authorities search for suspects in pharmacy burglaries
Law enforcement are searching for four suspects involved in multiple burglaries.
Jail time suspended for man that challenged APD officers to fight him
The man had challenged officers to fight him back in 2017.
KRQE News 13
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
KRQE News 13
City of Albuquerque settles lawsuit with former APD commander, agrees to pay 116K
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has agreed to pay more than $100,000 to a former Albuquerque Police Department commander. The lawsuit filed against the department claimed APD punished him for telling the truth. When Donald Trump came to Albuquerque in 2016 for a campaign visit, chaos...
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
Homicide investigation begins in Santa Fe after man dies from shooting injuries
Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe police.
