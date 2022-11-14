ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Who is the suspect in the deadly University of Virginia shooting?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kassidy Hammond
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6NO0_0jAaYyGC00
Christopher Darnell Jones (Courtesy: University of Virginia Police)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — An overnight manhunt for the man accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a shooting at the University of Virginia ended Monday with the suspect’s arrest.

The shooting occurred near the heart of campus just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

University football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were confirmed to have been killed in the shooting. Two additional victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, including one in critical condition and another in good condition, according to the school.

Henrico County Police said the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m. on the border of Henrico and Richmond, Virginia.

Who is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.?

Jones is currently enrolled as a student at UVA, where he was a member of the football team in 2018. The 5-foot-9-inch, 195-pound man is from Petersburg, Virginia, where he played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High School during his senior year. He also has ties to Henrico County, where he spent his first three years of high school at Varina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9KYI_0jAaYyGC00
Christopher Darnell Jones (Courtesy: University of Virginia Police)

In high school at Varina, Jones had success in academics, earning “Student of the Year” twice. He also earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and junior. Jones was a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, president of Key Club and president of the Jobs for Virginia Grads Program.

He has three siblings.

Jones was the only suspect identified in the deadly Sunday night shooting. The University of Virginia campus remained on lockdown almost 12 hours after the shooting, with students sheltering in place across school grounds.

Classes at the university were canceled Monday, and Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools were closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Virginia AG appoints special counsel to review UVa shooting

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) on Thursday announced the appointment of a special counsel to review the response to a deadly shooting aboard a school bus that left three University of Virginia (U.Va) students dead and two others injured. Miyares said in a press release that his office would begin a review of the…
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Chicago

3 killed, 2 wounded in UVA campus shooting, and suspect still at large

Charlottesville, Virginia — The University of Virginia was locked down and classes were canceled on Monday morning as police searched for a student in connection with a fatal shooting the previous night. The university's president confirmed in a letter to the community that three people were killed and two others wounded in the shooting on Sunday evening.  The suspect, identified as university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. by UVA President Jim Ryan and the UVA police force, remained at large, and there was a "complete search" of the campus underway. Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Hill

3 UVA football players killed in shooting, suspect in custody

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after he allegedly shot and killed three members of the University of Virginia (UVA) football team and injured two others on Sunday night. Timothy Longo, the school’s chief of police, made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference, indicating the tragedy occurred...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Philly

"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Hill

The Hill

770K+
Followers
88K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy