While we’re still grappling with the COVID pandemic, some scientists believe that there’s a way that we can prevent the next one and help our environment. In a study published on Nov. 16 in the journal Nature, researchers at Cornell University found that creating more wildlife habitats could help prevent the spread of deadly diseases. More specifically, it would limit pathogen spillover, which occurs when a disease that originates in one animal species and jumps to another.

1 DAY AGO