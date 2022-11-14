ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Graduate School recognizes Three Minute Thesis winners

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Graduate School is awarding eight students for superb research presentations during the university’s 10th annual Three Minute Thesis competition. The recent 3MT event challenged graduate students to present their thesis/dissertation topics in three minutes or less. Student presentations were judged by a panel of...
MSU announces upcoming Faculty and Staff Nights at sporting events

Mississippi State will host three Faculty and Staff Nights at football and basketball games in November and December. Employees can purchase $5 tickets to Saturday’s [Nov. 19’s] football game against East Tennessee State University by visiting this link and entering the promo code FSDEAL22. against the University of...
MSU hosts National Science Foundation director, Sen. Wicker for NSF Day next Monday

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi researchers will interact with multiple National Science Foundation leaders during NSF Day next Monday [Nov. 21] at Mississippi State University. NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and MSU President Mark E. Keenum highlight the day’s agenda. Researchers from across Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning will...
Around the World

Audience members enjoyed a traditional Choctaw dance performance Wednesday [Nov. 16] during Global Night in Colvard Student Union. MSU's International Student Advisory Board hosted the event as part of Holmes Cultural Diversity Center's International Education Week, which celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange.
Lakeview Drive now open

Lakeview Drive, located in the Athletic District of Mississippi State's Starkville campus, opened today [Nov. 15]. The roadway was previously closed due to ongoing infrastructure redesign projects associated with and around Humphrey Coliseum. Construction around the coliseum will continue until November 2023. Contact the Facilities Management Service Desk at 662-325-2005...
