msstate.edu
MSU Graduate School recognizes Three Minute Thesis winners
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Graduate School is awarding eight students for superb research presentations during the university’s 10th annual Three Minute Thesis competition. The recent 3MT event challenged graduate students to present their thesis/dissertation topics in three minutes or less. Student presentations were judged by a panel of...
Mississippi State partners with UMMC to give students additional nursing degree pathway with dual degrees
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State students choosing to pursue a degree in nursing now have a new route through a partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing that allows completion of an MSU degree in interdisciplinary studies alongside a UMMC nursing degree. The dual-degree program parallels an...
MSU announces upcoming Faculty and Staff Nights at sporting events
Mississippi State will host three Faculty and Staff Nights at football and basketball games in November and December. Employees can purchase $5 tickets to Saturday’s [Nov. 19’s] football game against East Tennessee State University by visiting this link and entering the promo code FSDEAL22. against the University of...
MSU hosts National Science Foundation director, Sen. Wicker for NSF Day next Monday
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi researchers will interact with multiple National Science Foundation leaders during NSF Day next Monday [Nov. 21] at Mississippi State University. NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and MSU President Mark E. Keenum highlight the day’s agenda. Researchers from across Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning will...
MSU geosciences faculty member awarded part of $17.5 million to study air-ocean-wave interaction in tropical cyclones
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State faculty member Johna Rudzin this fall is receiving part of $17.5 million from the Office of Naval Research as a member of the 2023 Young Investigator Program. She is one of 25 recipients sharing the funding to conduct innovative scientific research that will benefit science and...
MSU Phi Kappa Phi wins fifth consecutive Circle of Excellence Award as national model chapter
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter once again is being nationally honored with a Circle of Excellence Platinum Award from the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. The Platinum Award is the highest PKP honor given to a chapter. MSU’s chapter has been...
Around the World
Audience members enjoyed a traditional Choctaw dance performance Wednesday [Nov. 16] during Global Night in Colvard Student Union. MSU's International Student Advisory Board hosted the event as part of Holmes Cultural Diversity Center's International Education Week, which celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange.
Lakeview Drive now open
Lakeview Drive, located in the Athletic District of Mississippi State's Starkville campus, opened today [Nov. 15]. The roadway was previously closed due to ongoing infrastructure redesign projects associated with and around Humphrey Coliseum. Construction around the coliseum will continue until November 2023. Contact the Facilities Management Service Desk at 662-325-2005...
