Toledo starts snowplow naming contest

The city of Toledo is starting a contest to name its snowplows.

The city will accept plow name submissions through Nov. 30. Rules and a form for submissions are available at toledo.oh.gov/__home__/snow-plow-name-contest .

On Dec. 2, the submissions will be presented to the public, and residents can vote on the top six names. The winners will be announced Dec. 12.

City officials said residents will be able to track where plows are working this winter on a map, using the new names.