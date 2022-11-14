ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo starts snowplow naming contest

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The city of Toledo is starting a contest to name its snowplows.

The city will accept plow name submissions through Nov. 30. Rules and a form for submissions are available at toledo.oh.gov/__home__/snow-plow-name-contest .

On Dec. 2, the submissions will be presented to the public, and residents can vote on the top six names. The winners will be announced Dec. 12.

City officials said residents will be able to track where plows are working this winter on a map, using the new names.

The Blade

The Blade

