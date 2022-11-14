Read full article on original website
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?
Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
The Piece Of Chicago P.D. Stunt Equipment That Causes Tracy Spiridakos To Get Welts
Tracy Spiridakos has played several personas throughout her career (via IMDb). Among her many accomplishments, her most significant role has arguably been as detective Hayley Upton on "Chicago P.D.," where she has appeared in over 100 episodes and other titles within the Dick Wolf-created "One Chicago" shared universe. Out of everything she has had to do in the franchise and after all the experience she has gained over the years, there is still one piece of equipment that continues to be a pain to work with for the actress.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Law And Order: SVU Is Giving Rollins A New Opportunity, But Where Was Carisi?
Time is running out before Kelli Giddish leaves Law & Order: SVU, and Rollins may have an exciting opportunity on the way... even if Carisi is off-screen.
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Chicago Fire bosses teases Severide and Brett ‘connection’
Chicago Fire has gotten to be such a beloved show because of characters like Brett (Kara Killmer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney). They are fleshed-out, complex, and charismatic on their own, as well as great foils for the characters around them. Despite running in the same circles for years, however, there...
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Will Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey Get Back Together?
Sylvie Brett still has feelings for Matt Casey after their breakup in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Could the couple get back together?
‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper
NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
Chicago P.D. Star LaRoyce Hawkins Breaks Down The 'Perfect Setup' For Atwater's Crisis And Emotional Final Scene
Atwater went through hell and back in Chicago P.D.'s latest episode, and LaRoyce Hawkins opened up about what happened and what it means for his character.
Who was the mole Kasie was finding in NCIS?
Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.
Chicago Fire Showrunner Derek Haas Is Leaving The One Chicago Franchise
In October 2012, the drama series "Chicago Fire" premiered on NBC. Created by Derek Haas and his writing partner Michael Brandt, the show focused on the lives of firefighters and paramedics working at Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department. Produced by Wolf Entertainment, known for its ongoing "Law & Order" shows, the series spawned three spin-offs, two of which are still ongoing. Expanding into "Chicago P.D." in 2014 and then, "Chicago Med" in 2015, all three series make up the "One Chicago" franchise, which means they are part of a shared universe.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Chicago Fire Boss Teases Brett's First Post-Casey Date With...?
Breaking up is hard to do, and moving on from the heartache of it has been even more difficult for Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie Brett ever since she split up with her boyfriend Matt Casey in the Season 11 premiere. The decision to end their relationship was a tough one for Brett, who told Casey that the timing just wasn’t right, even though the two love each other. Following the breakup, the paramedic has put her focus solely into work and helping her friend Violet deal with her own tragic loss. But Brett will soon attempt to take a small step forward,...
Sophia Bush Admitted She Struggled To Leave The Heaviness Of Chicago PD Behind
The "One Chicago" franchise rarely disappoints fans and among its many shows in the lineup, "Chicago P.D." is one of the most popular the shared TV universe has to offer. The series has a lot of likable characters, including Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), whose efforts on the show had a bigger impact on the actress that played her than some fans may realize.
