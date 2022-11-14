A new traffic light on the parkway

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Parkway is getting a new traffic light.

The New York State Department of Transportation has installed traffic signals at the intersection of the parkway and Plaza Drive near University Plaza that will begin operating Tuesday.



It’s part of the Greenway project that is creating a bicycle and pedestrian trail adjacent to the Route 434 connecting Binghamton University with downtown Binghamton.



A D.O.T. spokesman says the light is being installed to improve safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.



In particular, it will stop drivers turning from Plaza Drive onto the parkway so that bikes and walkers can pass by on the Greenway.



And there’s a new crosswalk for pedestrians wanting to cross the parkway.



The traffic pattern will not change.

