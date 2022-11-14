ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

A new traffic light on the parkway

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Parkway is getting a new traffic light.

The New York State Department of Transportation has installed traffic signals at the intersection of the parkway and Plaza Drive near University Plaza that will begin operating Tuesday.


It’s part of the Greenway project that is creating a bicycle and pedestrian trail adjacent to the Route 434 connecting Binghamton University with downtown Binghamton.


A D.O.T. spokesman says the light is being installed to improve safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.


In particular, it will stop drivers turning from Plaza Drive onto the parkway so that bikes and walkers can pass by on the Greenway.


And there’s a new crosswalk for pedestrians wanting to cross the parkway.


The traffic pattern will not change.

Comments

Ironside556
3d ago

Just what the parkway needs, another traffic light. Oh look, it'll also be right at the bottom of the hill, perfect place for you to try and stop and end up getting into a accident when the roads turn to crap during snow and heavy rain.

Reply(1)
3
 

