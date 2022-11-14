ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Local organizations need donations for Thanksgiving meals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -With food costs on the rise, many people may be feeling the pinch as the Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching but many local organizations are teaming up to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. Project Annie and Good News Outreach are joining forces to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

U.S. visitors boost Florida tourism industry

TALLAHASSEE - U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released figures for the third quarter of 2022. The tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida estimated Tuesday the state attracted 35.115 million travelers during the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cold weather shelters to open Thursday evening in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need Thursday, November 17, 2022. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness. Safety measures will include...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Local parties react to Trump 2024 presidential run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House on Wednesday and the reaction from local Republicans and Democrats in Leon County is that “it’s time to move on.”. The very words of political commentator and radio host Ed Moore who...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two injured after shootout in Madison County Monday night

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. When deputies arrived,...
GREENVILLE, FL
WCTV

City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city officials and investors for the Lafayette Gardens Apartments held a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex Tuesday morning. The complex provides 96 homes with one to three bedrooms for Tallahassee families at the Lafayette Street complex. Treyvun Thomas has lived at the complex...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee experts weigh in on ‘crypto winter’ following FTX collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The stunning collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent shockwaves through what some believe is the future of finance. The company filed for bankruptcy last week, and Tuesday, lawyers for the company indicated there might be more than a million creditors in the case- ten times more than initially reported.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

