Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsC. HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
WCTV
Tallahassee National Cemetery in need of donations for holiday grave wreaths
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers for the Tallahassee National Cemetery’s ‘Wreaths Across America’ event are asking for the public’s help in making sure every local, late servicemember is honored and remembered with a holiday wreath this December. TNC is roughly 1,300 wreaths short, while the Veteran’s...
WCTV
Local organizations need donations for Thanksgiving meals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -With food costs on the rise, many people may be feeling the pinch as the Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching but many local organizations are teaming up to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. Project Annie and Good News Outreach are joining forces to...
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
WCTV
U.S. visitors boost Florida tourism industry
TALLAHASSEE - U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released figures for the third quarter of 2022. The tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida estimated Tuesday the state attracted 35.115 million travelers during the...
WCTV
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
WCTV
Cold weather shelters to open Thursday evening in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need Thursday, November 17, 2022. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness. Safety measures will include...
WCTV
Officers union calls for removal of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association is calling for removal of a member of the city of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board. In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said CPRB member Taylor Biro brought a coffee...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, November 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest on the cold weather ahead. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Miranda: Investigating FAMU Football’s Odds of making the FCS Playoffs for a Second Straight Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the middle of November, which means one thing, and one thing only, on the gridiron. We have our eyes on the playoff picture in college football. Florida State has secured a spot in a bowl game, although where still remains uncertain. Valdosta State’s season...
WCTV
Local parties react to Trump 2024 presidential run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House on Wednesday and the reaction from local Republicans and Democrats in Leon County is that “it’s time to move on.”. The very words of political commentator and radio host Ed Moore who...
WCTV
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
WCTV
Two injured after shootout in Madison County Monday night
GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. When deputies arrived,...
WCTV
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A judge has ordered Katherine Magbanua to be transported to Tallahassee to answer questions in a closed-door session with prosecutors called a proffer. The court order filed Wednesday and signed by Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler says Magbanua will be brought to the State Attorney’s Office “for...
WCTV
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city officials and investors for the Lafayette Gardens Apartments held a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex Tuesday morning. The complex provides 96 homes with one to three bedrooms for Tallahassee families at the Lafayette Street complex. Treyvun Thomas has lived at the complex...
WCTV
Tallahassee experts weigh in on ‘crypto winter’ following FTX collapse
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The stunning collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent shockwaves through what some believe is the future of finance. The company filed for bankruptcy last week, and Tuesday, lawyers for the company indicated there might be more than a million creditors in the case- ten times more than initially reported.
WCTV
Portion of Apalachee Parkway closed until November 22 for overpass repairs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Apalachee Parkway from Calhoun Street to Broward Street will be closed from Thursday, November 17th at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, November 22 at 5 a.m. Crews have posted detour signs to help drivers navigate the construction. During this time, construction crews will be...
Comments / 0