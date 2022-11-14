Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
morristowngreen.com
Crèche to make Christmas comeback on Green
The crèche is poised for a comeback on the Morristown Green. “We pulled it out, we’re going to fix it up a little bit,” said Kathryn Sandelli, whose husband, Rob Sandelli, and his family have placed a large Nativity scene on the historic town square every Christmas for generations…except for last year.
morristowngreen.com
Greater Morristown weekend preview: Balanchine, Seuss, Mozart & Werner
No, it’s not a law firm. Balanchine, Seuss, Mozart and Werner are elements of another stimulating weekend in Greater Morristown. Scroll down for details. Check our handy calendar for even more activities–and add your own events, too. THURSDAY, NOV. 17, 2022:. Here’s a holiday special for you: After...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris County
Winners — two lucky New Jersey lottery players in Morris County will take home $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing!. The first ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball was sold at Stop & Shop on Littleton Road in Morris Plains, lottery officials said. The winning...
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
jerseydigs.com
Historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth Sells for $6.2M
The historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, Union County, New Jersey, was recently sold for $6,200,000. Located at 323 North Broad Street, the property is a high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space. The ten-story tower was built in 1927 as a premier banquet hall and hotel tower before being converted into subsidized housing and retail space in the 1990s.
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
Union County NJ Bans Guns
Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County woman accused of throwing surveying prism
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of damaging a surveying prism worth $4,500, according to police. On Thursday, November 3, police responded to the area of Main Street near Grant Ave in Flemington Borough for a report of a female who had just thrown a surveyors prism, police said.
Popular Wholesale Retailer Opening Its First Store In Passaic County, NJ
I'm a big fan of wholesale retailers, they're the only places I know of where I can get a full palette of cake, four new tires, and enough laundry detergent to last me an eternity. What's also fun is after spending an hour or so milling around and getting all...
‘Upskirting’ photos taken by Red Bank, NJ man at local ShopRite, cops say
A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue
One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
