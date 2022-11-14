ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crèche to make Christmas comeback on Green

The crèche is poised for a comeback on the Morristown Green. “We pulled it out, we’re going to fix it up a little bit,” said Kathryn Sandelli, whose husband, Rob Sandelli, and his family have placed a large Nativity scene on the historic town square every Christmas for generations…except for last year.
Greater Morristown weekend preview: Balanchine, Seuss, Mozart & Werner

No, it’s not a law firm. Balanchine, Seuss, Mozart and Werner are elements of another stimulating weekend in Greater Morristown. Scroll down for details. Check our handy calendar for even more activities–and add your own events, too. THURSDAY, NOV. 17, 2022:. Here’s a holiday special for you: After...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots

When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
Historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth Sells for $6.2M

The historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, Union County, New Jersey, was recently sold for $6,200,000. Located at 323 North Broad Street, the property is a high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space. The ten-story tower was built in 1927 as a premier banquet hall and hotel tower before being converted into subsidized housing and retail space in the 1990s.
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters

A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
Union County NJ Bans Guns

Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hunterdon County woman accused of throwing surveying prism

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of damaging a surveying prism worth $4,500, according to police. On Thursday, November 3, police responded to the area of Main Street near Grant Ave in Flemington Borough for a report of a female who had just thrown a surveyors prism, police said.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue

One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
