Owens Community College donates hundreds of books, asks for more

Owens Community College will donate a collection of books — and a red bookshelf — to Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission on Tuesday.

It’s just the latest book-and-bookshelf donation by the college’s Big Read committee, which has collected more than 600 books from staff, faculty, and students during the pandemic. Previous donations were made to Toledo-area organizations including the Zepf Center, the La Posada Family Emergency Shelter, and others.

The committee, led by and English professor and a librarian at the school, is seeking more books and bookshelf donations. Next up, it plans to donate to organizations in Findlay and the greater Hancock County community. More information about the Big Read project is at owens.edu/humanities/read/ .

“We know that reading is a key component of education and professional development,” Jen Hazel, the English professor, said in a statement. “It’s humbling that we are able to share the gift of reading with so many in our community. And we want to do more in 2023 and the years beyond.”