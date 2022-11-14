Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
Eagles Star Opens Up About Game-Sealing Penalty Vs. Washington
When Taylor Heinicke gave himself up late in the fourth quarter Monday night, it looked like the Eagles were going to have one last chance to stage a touchdown drive and potentially keep their perfect season alive. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Brandon Graham’s lapse in judgment took away Jalen Hurts and...
Packers-Titans Betting Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Packers -3.5 (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook) Both teams enter this primetime game with momentum coming off big wins. The Titans got starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back from injury and stifled the Denver Broncos in a low-scoring affair. The Packers snapped a five-game losing skid by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller at Lambeau Field. It was the vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers we’ve been waiting for, as Rodgers threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions and made countless big plays down the stretch. Conversely, the Titans continue to lean heavily on Derrick Henry, who is once again one of the league’s top rushers. Ultimately, I’m going to bet on which team has the most momentum coming into this game and that’s the Packers. For the first time this season, the Packers were having fun, and everyone seemed to be on the same page in a win. The Cowboys appear to be a playoff team as well, so Green Bay beat a top-notch contender in a must-win game to save its season. That good fortune will carry over to “Thursday Night Football” and that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Packers -3.5 at +100 on DraftKings.
Fantasy Football Week 11: Start Commanders Vs. Texans Run Defense
The fantasy football world was dealt arguably its biggest hit of the season with the recent news Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp would undergo surgery and miss at least the next four weeks of the NFL campaign. It goes without saying that no individual receiver will be able to...
NFL Announces Change To Bills-Browns; What It Means For Bettors
There won’t be any home-field advantage for the Buffalo Bills come Sunday. With a potentially historic snowstorm expected to blanket the Buffalo area with several feet of snow this weekend, the NFL stepped in Thursday and moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11 leaving their home stadium available. The Bills and Browns will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Predicting Wins, Losses For Patriots’ Remaining Eight Games
Despite all that went wrong, from an awful training camp to a 1-3 start to a bizarre quarterback controversy, the Patriots went 5-4 in their first nine games. All things considered, it was a solid first half for New England. But Bill Belichick’s team must be better in the second...
College Football Playoff Rankings vs. Natty Odds Heading Into Week 12
Week 11 losses by the UCLA Bruins and Ole Miss Rebels have knocked them off the board regarding the National Championship odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook. That leaves 12 teams on the board, and if we’re being honest, that feels like a stretch at the backend. Let’s look at...
NFL Writer Forecasts Patriots’ Biggest Offseason Need In 2023
Through 10 weeks, the New England Patriots are currently slotted to be a playoff team. That doesn’t mean they’re without flaws, though. Every team in the NFL has things it can improve on. And that’s something that ESPN writers decided to highlight as each team officially passed the halfway point in their on-field schedule in Week 10. New England currently sits at 5-4, good enough for last place in the AFC East, but also good enough to occupy the seventh and final spot in the AFC’s playoff field.
Four Patriots Assistants Named As Head-Coaching Candidates
In four of the last five seasons, an assistant coach left the New England Patriots’ staff to become head coach of another NFL team. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday spotlighted four current Patriots assistants who could follow suit, either this year or in the future. In the...
Chiefs Already Clowning, Thanking Giants For Trading Kadarius Toney
The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it. Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.
How Patriots Captain Responded To Jets’ Motivation For Revenge
FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite winning 13 straight games against the Jets, the Patriots matchups against New York continue to have a rivalry feel to them. Perhaps that’s due to the general beef between Boston and New York sports, but the Jets are always up to try to beat New England each season, and the Patriots are always prepared to face every opponent each week.
How Sportsbooks Tend To Handle Changes Like Bills-Browns Relocation
For many football enthusiasts, the NFL’s decision to relocate Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns carried one money-hungry question: “What about my bets?!”. The answer to that question, as shared by Action Network’s Avery Zimmerman on Thursday evening, likely comes down to the sportsbook...
