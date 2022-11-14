Read full article on original website
Related
Building Design & Construction
Industrial building sector construction, while healthy, might also be flattening
For all the hoopla about the ecommerce boom and “last mile” order fulfillment driving demand for more warehouse and manufacturing space, construction of industrial buildings actually declined over the past five years, albeit marginally by 2.1% to $27.3 billion in 2022, according to estimates by IBIS World. Still, construction in this sector remains buzzy: Last May, JLL reported that developers had delivered 90 million sf of new building inventory in the first quarter of this year, with another 531 million sf under construction. Logistics, distribution, and ecommerce accounted for one-fifth of the total leased square footage.
Building Design & Construction
Commercial Framer Training: Back to Basics for Big Buildings
A well-built frame is critical to the quality and longevity of a structure. While the responsibility for building design rests with the architect and the engineer of record, the framer has a large responsibility too: to make sure that what is built matches the plans. Here are some guidelines to...
Building Design & Construction
Construction demand will be a double-edged sword in 2023
Skanska, one of the industry’s leading construction management firms, is finally seeing some easing in inflation and lead times for certain building materials. But pricing and supply remain under increasing demand pressure from sectors like Science + Technology and Mission Critical, that is not likely to abate in 2023.
Comments / 0