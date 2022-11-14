Waffle Shop To-Go in Dayton now accepting orders

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Online orders are now being taken for a carry-out holiday brunch fundraiser offered in Dayton.

“Waffle Shop To-Go” is a 92-year tradition at Christ Episcopal Church which raises funds through food sales to benefit local nonprofits in the form of grants. In 2021, the event raised a total of $16,000 in grants to 14 local organizations, according to a release.

This year’s event is being held Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 15-18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.

To place your order, click here . Pick up for orders is in the church parking lot at 20 W. First Street in Dayton.

