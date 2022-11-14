ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Waffle Shop To-Go in Dayton now accepting orders

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYSMF_0jAaWhrB00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Online orders are now being taken for a carry-out holiday brunch fundraiser offered in Dayton.

“Waffle Shop To-Go” is a 92-year tradition at Christ Episcopal Church which raises funds through food sales to benefit local nonprofits in the form of grants. In 2021, the event raised a total of $16,000 in grants to 14 local organizations, according to a release.

MetroParks Ice Rink set to open this November

This year’s event is being held Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 15-18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.

To place your order, click here .  Pick up for orders is in the church parking lot at 20 W. First Street in Dayton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Food for Friends With The Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 41 years in the making, it’s that time of year for the Food for Friends campaign. Lauren Tappel and Amber Wright from The Dayton Foodbank joined us in the studio to talk about how you can donate!. Lauren said that this campaign is...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton to continue $500,000 renovations at Triangle Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has announced more renovations for Triangle Park after building a new dog park over the summer. In June of 2022, The City of Dayton built a new dog park at Triangle Park in the Deweese Neighborhood, just off Ridge Avenue. “This is a neighborhood where a lot […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items

Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Nov. 17-20

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The weekend before Thanksgiving has finally arrived. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Nov. 17-20. Thursday, Nov. 17 CityThrift Unveiling Celebration – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Enjoy prizes, giveaways, sales and more as the community store shares […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally with Mills Park Hotel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mills Park Hotel joined us to talk about the upcoming Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally. General Manager Becky Beaupre said the Holiday Bazaar will feature over 40 local vendors as well as food trucks and live music. Mr. Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds will even be making an appearance!
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy deal arrives for holiday season

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this holiday season. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later

The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley Christmas tree farms gearing up for holiday season

MEDWAY, Ohio (WDTN) — No one does Christmas quite like the Greene’s! The Greene Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Medway is celebrating 25 years of spreading Christmas cheer in the Miami Valley. The farm is owned by Rod and Angela Greene. People will find Canaan firs ready to be cut down by eager families, as […]
MEDWAY, OH
greaterspringfield.com

Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’

The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy