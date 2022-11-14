Read full article on original website
After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Elon Musk sacks Twitter workers who made fun of him publicly
He plans on sacking anyone who won't work "long hours at high intensity."
Elon Musk's Twitter engineers jump ship after Google Form ultimatum falls apart
Twitter is apparently coming undone.
Asana, San Francisco startup co-founded by Facebook co-founder, lays off 150
The company announced it would lay off 9% of its staff Tuesday.
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is 'here to stay'
BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation...
SFGate
Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday he remained committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally-powered submarines worth 90 billion Australian dollars ($66 billion) and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions in a deal secretly brokered with the United States and Britain. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by the so-called AUKUS agreement to embrace nuclear technology since he came to power at elections in May. Whether Australia opts for a version of the U.S. Virginia-class or British Astute-class submarine will be announced in March. “We are proceeding with the AUKUS arrangements, there’s nothing ambiguous about it,” Albanese told reporters at a Bangkok summit that Macron is also attending.
SFGate
Meta Fires Employees and Contractors for Improperly Accessing Users’ Accounts and Selling Them to Hackers
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has fired or disciplined dozens of employees and contractors — including Meta security guards — following an internal probe that revealed they were improperly accessing users’ accounts for reasons including bribery. The Wall Street Journal reports that, for years, the employees...
