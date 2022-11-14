Read full article on original website
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Tom Brady Dons Patriots Jersey Again In First Trailer For New Movie
Tom Brady apparently isn’t so bitter over the way things ended with the New England Patriots that he’s not willing to rock his old team’s uniform once in a while. As some might recall, back during his brief “retirement,” Brady announced that he’d be producing and starring in a feature film titled “80 for Brady.” The film promised to be Patriots-themed — with appearances from Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, among others — and, above all, funny.
