Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
Wave 3
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
k105.com
Woman found living with deceased man for days in Bullitt Co. motel
A woman has been arrested after being found living in a Bullitt County motel with a deceased male. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested by the Hillview Police Department Wednesday night November 9 after officers responded to a room at the Quality Inn in Brooks to conduct a welfare check. Upon...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 1-year-old allegedly murdered by Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler who police say was murdered by 29-year-old Derrick Taylor has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Christen Lovett died at Norton Children's Hospital from blunt force injuries. Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with the murder. Police said Taylor...
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
Wave 3
2 victims hospitalized after being shot; police working to determine location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to Audubon Hospital around 2:45 p.m. after two victims had been driven there with gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Police said they...
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after crash on New Cut Road that killed 1 and injured 2 others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody charged with murder after police said he caused a crash that killed one person and injured two others on New Cut Road late Tuesday night. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a serious injury...
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to court documents, 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with murder. Police said officers responded to assist the fire department for...
wdrb.com
Police arrest suspect more than a year after 27-year-old shot to death outside Highlands bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man outside a Highlands bar last year. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, for the June 17, 2021 murder of Juvon Foster.
16-year-old girl in Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound at a Louisville hospital Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers reportedly responded to Norton Children's Hospital because a teen girl arrived with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital by private means, according to...
WLKY.com
Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
wdrb.com
MISSING: Louisville police asking for public's help to find 50-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 50-year-old woman. According to a news release, Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen Oct. 30 near the intersection of South 28th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
Kentucky Man Indicted For Multiple Business Robberies
A federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky returned an indictment on Wednesday charging a local man with multiple business robberies. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Chief Erika Shields of the Louisville Metro Police Department made the announcement. According
WLKY.com
23-year-old killed in Old Louisville crash identified; suspect heads to court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who died in a fatal crash in Old Louisville last week has been identified by the coroner's office. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, died from blunt force injuries he suffered when a man ran a red light and crashed into several cars. That happened on Nov....
Wave 3
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. Updated: 7 hours ago. The decision was...
Wave 3
Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Turkey donations across Louisville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thanksgiving is...
Comments / 3