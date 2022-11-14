ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies 1-year-old allegedly murdered by Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler who police say was murdered by 29-year-old Derrick Taylor has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Christen Lovett died at Norton Children's Hospital from blunt force injuries. Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with the murder. Police said Taylor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to court documents, 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with murder. Police said officers responded to assist the fire department for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest suspect more than a year after 27-year-old shot to death outside Highlands bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man outside a Highlands bar last year. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, for the June 17, 2021 murder of Juvon Foster.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MISSING: Louisville police asking for public's help to find 50-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 50-year-old woman. According to a news release, Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen Oct. 30 near the intersection of South 28th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. Updated: 7 hours ago. The decision was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

