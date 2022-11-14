Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
floridaescape.com
Discover a Picture-Perfect Destination at Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota
Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
The Daily South
This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas
There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million
A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
fox13news.com
LARPing live at the Sarasota Medieval Fair
The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this November in Myakka City. The 18th annual festival is back in its new location this year at the Woods at Mallaranny, and features the familiar family friendly fun and themed characters.
srqmagazine.com
All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu
It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Longboat Observer
Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street
For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
usf.edu
Sarasota County adds Hurricane Ian makeup days to the academic calendar
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian. The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff. The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter...
After 36 Years, Primo Ristorante in Sarasota says “Goodbye”
From Primo Chef/Owner, Maurizio Colluci – To all our Friends, Guests, and Amazing Employees… I would like to thank you for 36 years of great business and memories. Today, Sunday November 13, 2022, is our last day of operation. It is a hard and an emotional decision, but...
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the "Bay Rocket," an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
Comments / 3