ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaescape.com

Discover a Picture-Perfect Destination at Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota

Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily South

This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas

There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million

A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
fox13news.com

LARPing live at the Sarasota Medieval Fair

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this November in Myakka City. The 18th annual festival is back in its new location this year at the Woods at Mallaranny, and features the familiar family friendly fun and themed characters.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu

It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street

For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy