Missing Florida tot found dead in retention pond after wandering away from home

A missing 3-year-old Florida boy has been found dead in a retention pond just hours after he was reported missing, officials said Monday.

Axel Caballero, an autistic toddler, had been reported missing by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The boy had last been seen wandering away from his Winter Springs home while wearing diapers.

Dive team members discovered his body in a nearby retention pond several hours later, officials said without elaborating.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” the department said.

Axel Caballero Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Caballero was found dead in a nearby retention pond. WKMG-TV

According to social media posts, local residents fanned out to search for the boy before the tragic discovery was made.

No additional details were released.