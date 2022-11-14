ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kim Jones’ ‘titty’ blunder sends WFAN broadcast into hysterics: ‘Where is your mind?’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

WFAN’s broadcast took a wild turn on Sunday.

Ahead of the Giants-Texans game at MetLife Stadium, co-hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney joined Kim Jones and Marc Malusis for a tailgate of sorts at Redd’s, a sports bar near MetLife Stadium. During the broadcast, Tierney remarked that Barber, a former Giants running back, is a fan favorite when they’re out amongst Big Blue faithful.

“Everybody’s wearing Barber jerseys, and they’re like ‘Oh yeah, that’s the other guy who does the show. that’s the bald, loud guy. What’s his name? Turkey, Tinny, Tierney?'” Tierney said .

This is some of WFAN's best work pic.twitter.com/VJEYvLl2T6

— Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) November 14, 2022

Appearing to hear something else entirely from Tierney’s comments, Jones responded, “I don’t know if people call you Titty.”

Clearly caught off guard, Tierney responded, “No, I said Tinny,” to which Jones and the rest of the crew burst out laughing on air.

“Oh my God, Kim, where is your mind?” Tierney said. “I don’t think I said that. If I did, I didn’t mean to. I thought I said Tinny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XADh6_0jAaVdI400
The scene from Redd’s on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, ahead of the Giants-Texans game.
Twitter

Despite the miscommunication, Sunday’s comical exchange between Tierney and Jones is one WFAN fans likely won’t forget.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real

In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger

The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try

The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Golf Digest

This DeVonta Smith bad beat on the last snap of Monday Night Football will make you lose your breakfast

Welp, it’s official. The 1972 Dolphins can celebrate once again. On Monday night, the Washington Commanders took down the Philadelphia Eagles 32-21, putting an end to their undefeated start. Taylor Heinicke balled out, washing down the win in Commanders coach after the game with a Busch Light and some bling, but by far the most painful moment for Birds fans (and Devonta Smith receiving yards over bettors) came on the game’s final snap when a hook-and-lateral ruse ended with the Commanders waltzing into the end zone for a garbage-time touchdown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay

Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet XFL Football Pro Eric Dungey’s Wife, Jacey Dungey

Former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has gone between the NFL and XFL a few times. He signed with the DC Defenders in the XFL in November 2022, shortly after a major development in his personal life. Eric Dungey is now a married man. Jacey Delaney, Eric Dungey’s wife, is now a part of the DC Defenders WAG community. And football fans want to know more about her background. She has a good idea of demanding athletic life and not only because she comes from football greatness herself. We reveal more about who she is in this Jacey Dungey wiki.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia Eagles Darius Slay’s Wife, Jennifer Slay

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is a man with a strong character. Meanwhile, Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer Slay, is also a successful individual in her own right. The basketball star-turned-model has amassed a large fan base online. Her motto is “Dream Big,” and she has built a successful career and a loving family. Still, followers are keen to learn more about the stunning WAG. So, we reveal more about Darius Slay’s wife in this Jennifer Slay wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy