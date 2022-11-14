ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xx3Bs_0jAaVQlV00
Smoke could be seen as crews battled the house fire on Pulaski Highway in Harford County Photo Credit: Maryland Fire Marshal via APG Emergency Services

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage.

First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned by SHK Holdings in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace Shortly before 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, the agency announced on Monday.

Officials say that it took a team of 65 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control as they battled the blaze that sent smoke billowing through the area, though the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the structure and its contents.

The cause and origin of the fire both remain under investigation.

Investigators said that they are attempting to locate a woman who possibly observed trespassers on the property before the fire.

She was described as driving a newer-model maroon Camaro (possibly seen above) and they have requested that she contact investigators about what she saw and told the firefighters before their arrival.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal hotline by calling (410) 386-3050.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

Raibeart Cuthbert
3d ago

that house was falling apart a d roof caving in anyways.... they should've let it burn, controlled of course. now it's just an eyesore.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Voice

Elkton House Fire Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Burned, Officials Say

One person was killed and another airlifted to an area hospital when a fire broke out inside a Harford County home, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. First responders in Harford County were called to a Walnut Grove Road residence in Elkton early on Thursday, Nov. 17, where there was a reported fire that broke out inside the residence and rapidly spread.
ELKTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle backs into building in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in White Marsh. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that a vehicle had backed into a commercial building in the 11100-block of Pulaski Highway. Crews are...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Elkton house fire claims one life, sends another to hospital

ELKTON, Md. — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire in Elkton early Thursday morning. According to officials, firefighters responded to an call at the unit block of Walnut Grove Road around 7 a.m. for a reported house fire. Upon arrival they found a critically injured woman outside the home and another victim inside a camper trailer behind the home.
ELKTON, MD
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say

HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Murder

A Glen Burnie man has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a victim to death, authorities say. Swayne Jay Powers Jr., 32, was taken into custody after reportedly stabbing Vincent Eugene Rawlings 3rd, 26, in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle, around 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WGAL

Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Parkville, store employees threatened in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.
PERRY HALL, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Bowleys Quarters

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the unit block of Windward Way (21220). Arriving units reportedly found smoke showing from a single-family dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network

Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A fight inside Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Glen Burnie ended with one person shot. According to police, last night, just before midnight, an altercation took place inside the bar between two patrons. During the fight, one of the men produced a folding knife and held it by his side. “A witness separated the patrons, allowing one of them (the shooting suspect) to exit the bar. As the witness attempted to escort the shooting victim from the bar, the shooting suspect returned to the entrance of the bar with a black handgun and continued to The post Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
406K+
Followers
59K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy