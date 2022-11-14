Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials

Smoke could be seen as crews battled the house fire on Pulaski Highway in Harford County Photo Credit: Maryland Fire Marshal via APG Emergency Services

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage.

First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned by SHK Holdings in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace Shortly before 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, the agency announced on Monday.

Officials say that it took a team of 65 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control as they battled the blaze that sent smoke billowing through the area, though the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the structure and its contents.

The cause and origin of the fire both remain under investigation.

Investigators said that they are attempting to locate a woman who possibly observed trespassers on the property before the fire.

She was described as driving a newer-model maroon Camaro (possibly seen above) and they have requested that she contact investigators about what she saw and told the firefighters before their arrival.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal hotline by calling (410) 386-3050.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.