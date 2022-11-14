NJ Business Owner With 'Strong Family Ties' Let Out Before Trial After Deadly DWI Crash: Report

Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

The co-owner of a New Jersey business and suspected drunken driver in a deadly crash has been released from Salem County Correctional Facility pending trial, NJ Advance Media reports.

Amy Buchanan, 56, of Gloucester Township, was killed in a DWI crash involving a pickup truck driven by Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, in Elk Township on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the outlet said.

Dunn was arrested for “the suspicion of driving while intoxicated,” the outlet said, quoting the criminal complaint. Dunn was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and strict liability vehicular homicide.

Nancy Kennedy, Dunn's defense attorney, cited her client's lack of a criminal record and "extremely strong familial ties" to the community, including co-owning a landscaping company, as grounds for his release from detention, the outlet said.

