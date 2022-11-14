Man accused of threatening to kill woman, stealing her car with children inside

A man was arrested and accused of kidnapping a woman after threatening to kill her, according to Clayton County police.

Officers got a call about a domestic disturbance in the 6300 block of Tara Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators later learned the suspect, Joseph Oliver Lee, had a handgun when he threatened to kill the victim while they were in her car with children, police said in a statement.

The woman jumped out of the car, but Lee caught her and put her back inside, the statement read. She escaped a second time, and this time witnesses saw what happened and immediately called police.

Lee then took the victim’s car with the children still inside, police said. The children were located unharmed at the home of one of Lee’s relatives.

The woman suffered a broken ankle and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Lee was later arrested and booked into the Clayton County jail Saturday on multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of cruelty to children.

