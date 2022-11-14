Beshear signs proclamation for families and education

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by education leaders across the Commonwealth to sign a proclamation highlighting the partnership between families and Kentucky schools.

Nov. 14-18 will now be known as Family Engagement in Education Week in Kentucky. The purpose of the week is to emphasize the ways families make a positive impact in their child’s school.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Before the signing, Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke on how proud they are to see so many Kentucky schools go the extra mile to involve the parents in their child’s education. This is done through end-of-year celebrations, frequent parent-teacher conferences, and allowing parents to volunteer.

Kentucky had 32 schools recognized for being family-friendly schools. Brooke Gill with the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence said the next goal is for 150 schools to be recognized.

“We know that if we increase family involvement, we increase student academic outcomes, we increase our attendance at our schools, social and emotional well-being, behavioral issues. So not only the academic success of our kiddos, but their mental and social health,” Gill said.

For more information on how to get involved in events this week visit the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.