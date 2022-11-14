Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dunk of the Year? Arkansas' Trevon Brazile puts South Dakota State defender on a poster
Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile just threw down the dunk of the year (so far) against South Dakota State. The talented Missouri transfer went through 2 defenders as another tried to get back to his man, unleashing a furious dunk over freshman South Dakota State defender Broden Lien. He’s got a...
hogville.net
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
Woo Pig Su’a for Bentonville lineman
By Steve Andrews Joey Su’a has had to overcome a few more obstacles than the average high school football player. But at the end of the day, those obstacles are now in his rearview and have only made him more eager to succeed. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Bentonville senior is rated as a high ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Clara Jean Cossey
Clara Jean Cossey, age 70, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Cave City, AR. She was born November 29, 1951, in Chicago, IL Women’s Hospital to Doyle and Clara Patterson Cossey. Jean was a professional truck driver for the U.S. government in Iraq and over the road for major lines. She was a licensed financial advisor, tax preparer and earned more than 250 college hours.
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College students, faculty and staff give back to community at 28th Annual Service Day
Article By Colton Strader — Lyon College / Featured image: Members of the Lyon College Scots baseball team volunteer at Riverside Park in Batesville during Lyon College’s 28th Annual Service Day. A total of 224 Lyon College students, faculty and staff gathered in the cold morning hours recently...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
KHBS
Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Georgia L. Hohn
Georgia L. Hohn, formerly of Diaz, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born May 8, 1931, in Newport, the daughter of Abe and Anna Josephine (Brock) Hohn. Miss Hohn worked many years as a postal clerk for the US Post...
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Delbert Wade Davis
Delbert Wade Davis, 56, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born September 13, 1966, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. His father was William Davis and he preceded him in death. Wade’s mother is Linda Sue (Raby) Moore of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Wade was a brick mason, of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by one son, Genoa Davis of Harrisburg, Arkansas, two daughters: Ceseley Davis and Faith Davis, and one step-daughter, Katie Thompson all of Harrisburg, two brothers: Jeff Davis and Perry Davis and one sister, Kelly Bosze also all of Harrisburg, 8 grandchildren (5 boys and 3 girls). Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisburg from 1:00 until service time. The memorial Service will be at 2:00 P. M. in Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
KHBS
AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police responded to a call of shots fired near an area school on the morning of November 16.
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
