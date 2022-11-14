ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

hogville.net

Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scorebook Live

Woo Pig Su’a for Bentonville lineman

By Steve Andrews  Joey Su’a has had to overcome a few more obstacles than the average high school football player. But at the end of the day, those obstacles are now in his rearview and have only made him more eager to succeed. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Bentonville senior is rated as a high ...
BENTONVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Clara Jean Cossey

Clara Jean Cossey, age 70, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Cave City, AR. She was born November 29, 1951, in Chicago, IL Women’s Hospital to Doyle and Clara Patterson Cossey. Jean was a professional truck driver for the U.S. government in Iraq and over the road for major lines. She was a licensed financial advisor, tax preparer and earned more than 250 college hours.
CAVE CITY, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Georgia L. Hohn

Georgia L. Hohn, formerly of Diaz, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born May 8, 1931, in Newport, the daughter of Abe and Anna Josephine (Brock) Hohn. Miss Hohn worked many years as a postal clerk for the US Post...
DIAZ, AR
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Delbert Wade Davis

Delbert Wade Davis, 56, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born September 13, 1966, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. His father was William Davis and he preceded him in death. Wade’s mother is Linda Sue (Raby) Moore of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Wade was a brick mason, of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by one son, Genoa Davis of Harrisburg, Arkansas, two daughters: Ceseley Davis and Faith Davis, and one step-daughter, Katie Thompson all of Harrisburg, two brothers: Jeff Davis and Perry Davis and one sister, Kelly Bosze also all of Harrisburg, 8 grandchildren (5 boys and 3 girls). Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisburg from 1:00 until service time. The memorial Service will be at 2:00 P. M. in Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel.
HARRISBURG, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

