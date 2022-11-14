Read full article on original website
Related
neareport.com
Jonesboro man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy, other charges
LITTLE ROCK—A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Eiichi Moore, 44, this morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
KTLO
MH man admits to false report of woman trapped in storage unit
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-six-year-old Donald Ray Hall entered a guilty plea to drug related charges and filing a false report. He was put on probation for six years.
Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
mysaline.com
Probation Violation, Rape, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11172022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville. According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Lonoke man faces drug, gun charges following Stuttgart stop
A Lonoke man faces drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Stuttgart early Sunday morning, Stuttgart police said. An officer pulled over a truck for speeding near PCCUA-Stuttgart’s campus on Highway 165 just after midnight on Sunday. The truck was observed by the officer to be traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The tags on the vehicle were expired.
KTLO
Suspect from vending machine break-ins identified, arrested
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.
mdmh-conway.com
Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys
North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine. Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs. Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Ark., pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and […]
magnoliareporter.com
No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting
No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Two teenagers shot to death on Friday, local residents concerned
North Little Rock, Arkansas – North Little Rock authorities are investigating the Friday night deadly shooting incident that left two young people dead. Per the incident report, the shooting took place Friday night in the 3900 block of McCain Blvd. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after the shooting took place and asked the local residents and drivers to avoid the crime scene area while they were investigating. Later, the area was cleared for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Kait 8
Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to three teens being arrested over a stolen car. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jeremy White was traveling at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard when he noticed a gray Kia Optima with no lights on.
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigate weekend shooting incident
Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting incident that injured two men over the weekend. According to the incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to a Haynie Drive residence on Saturday night in reference to gunshots and yelling. Upon arrival, deputies found two males in the front yard: a...
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
KYTV
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.
GASSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters are investigating a fire at several buildings in Gassville, where they found a body. Firefighters responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m. that started in the residence and spread into the business front on Sunday. Investigators say the body recovered from the scene has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to confirm identity and determine a cause of death.
Comments / 1