WDIO-TV
Duluth Winter Village returns to Harbor Drive
Get into the holiday spirit with the Duluth Winter Village on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along Harbor Drive outside of the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. This is the second year that the Winter Village has been on Harbor Drive. The...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Snow slow to leave
Travel remains slick this morning, and additionally slick conditions are expected through tomorrow. Continue to allow for extra time on the roads to take it slow. The snowy conditions that took over yesterday will be slow to leave us. An unsettled weather pattern and cold air over Lake Superior will be responsible for snow showers in the region through Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake Co. and Cook Co. until 6 am Wednesday. These areas take the focus for additional moderate to heavy lake effect snow.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Dream Cloud Coffee
Dream Cloud Coffee is constantly brewing something new. The roaster and coffee shop has been open in downtown Duluth for about six months now. Charlie and Emily Comnick are the couple behind the coffee. “We’ve always kind of wanted to open a coffee shop, and we had an opportunity to...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Families dance together at Duluth Folk School
The Duluth folk school was founded in 2016 with the goal of spreading fun and building community here in the Northland. Over the weekend Northlanders swung on down for their ‘Family Dance’ celebrating the joy of all ages frolicking, pirouetting, and singing together. “That was the first dance...
WDIO-TV
Current State of the Duluth Housing Market
Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
WDIO-TV
Traffic light issues at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road
Traffic light issues at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road due to electric and wiring issues. Construction of the Woodland Avenue and Snively Road intersection finished in October. There are now issues with new traffic signal system leading to long delays for motorists. The main issue affecting drivers the delayed traffic...
WDIO-TV
Mountain Iron-Buhl football punches ticket to first state title game since 1972
On Thursday Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB) football defeated Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 36-15 in the Class 9-Man semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium to punch their ticket to the state title game. Senior quarterback Asher Zubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown, helping the Rangers to their first championship appearance...
WDIO-TV
Internet access for all: Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park pilot project
The last couple years has shown us clearly that the Internet is no longer a luxury, nor a convenient enhancement for lifestyles for those who can afford it. Rather, Internet access has become a basic necessity. The City of Duluth is taking the first steps to making internet accessible for all with the Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park Project. In the first phase of Duluth Fiber, the pilot project will connect an estimated 1,900 customers, both residential and business, with high-speed internet in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. After a year of success, the City will look to deploy fiber citywide.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey hungry to defend section, state titles
After a summer of celebration, the defending Class A state champion Hermantown boy’s hockey team returned to work for the first week of practice. While they’re minus two pieces to their title puzzle in Zam and Max Plante, who have moved to play hockey in Chicago and with the U.S. National Development Program, the Hawks are hungry to get back to the top of the mountain.
WDIO-TV
Assisting childcare providers in Duluth through a funded grant
Childcare is an important part of the families, businesses, and workforce in our communities in the Northland. “Every day in northeastern Minnesota, 3700 kids do not have access to child care. This is a barrier for them and their families and a barrier for our economy moving forward. It’s holding us back as a region, so this is an effort to address workforce challenges that we see across all industries but is very specific about our child care providers,” The President of Northland Foundation, Tony Sertich mentioned.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown’s Vitek signs with Kirkwood softball, Cloquet’s Smith & Grand Rapids’ Clafton announce commitments
Shining on the diamond for Hermantown softball Natalie Vitek is shedding her Hawk wings to become an Eagle. On Tuesday the senior put pen to paper signing her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play softball for Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “Oh I can’t explain in words....
WDIO-TV
Denfeld boy’s hockey returns strong after third straight section title trip
Last year, the Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey team was right on the heels of the now defending state champion Hermantown Hawks. The Hunters went on to finish as runners-up in the Section 7A championship. “The excitement is that we made it to the section championship the last three years...
WDIO-TV
Another candidate for mayor of Two Harbors: Lew Conner looking to the future
Currently the president of the North Shore Rotary and on the board of North Shore Horizons, Lew Conner wants to add another leadership role: Mayor of Two Harbors. “The focus has to be on moving forward. I’m very transparent, and I think rigorous honesty is very important. My ability to listen, has worked well for me over the years,” he told.
WDIO-TV
$100,000 will help the Two Harbors Public Library become more accessible
Built in 1909, the Two Harbors Public Library was funded from $10,000 from Andrew Carnegie. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. “This library pre-dates its address. We have some material that just the names the street corners it’s on,” Madeline Jarvis explained. She’s the Library Director. “It is exciting we get to champion this stately building.”
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Superior boys’ basketball looks to continue success in Deadricks second season
Prep basketball is days away in the Northland and the Superior Spartans boys team, after winning their first playoff game in nearly six years a season ago, is looking to pick up right where they left off. In head coach Kory Deadricks first season behind the Spartans bench, he led...
