Seattle University students sue after saying school promised a master degree in nursing that wasn't state approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master in nursing....
seattlemedium.com
Facebook, Amazon Letting Seattle Workers Go
Tech city Seattle is going through job losses from tech giants Meta and Amazon. The cuts are part of a wave of layoffs by tech companies dealing with the rough economy. Recently, Amazon was reported to be preparing for layoffs that could total as many as 10,000 corporate and tech workers. Many of those jobs will be taken away from local workers.
As climate change progresses, trees in Seattle struggle
SEATTLE — As the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress.
secretseattle.co
15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You
You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
247Sports
What time, what channel is the Colorado-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (8-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) plays its final home game of the year this Saturday as Colorado (1-9, 1-7) travels to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Game time on Saturday is 6:00 p.m., on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies return home after a 37-34 win at then-No. 6 Oregon, which has moved the Huskies up to No. 15 in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll. The Huskies close out the regular season the following Saturday, Nov. 26, with the Boeing Apple Cup at Washington State.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
Yakima Herald Republic
Meta layoffs include 726 in Seattle, Bellevue
Meta's layoffs last week included 726 people who worked at Washington offices, affecting more than 8% of the local workforce, state officials announced Monday. The company laid off 419 who worked at the Seattle office and 307 at the Bellevue office. The final day of employment for workers at both locations is Jan. 13, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification service records.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING-5
The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
Facebook parent Meta to lay off more than 700 workers in Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — As layoffs at tech companies continue, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off more than 700 employees in the Puget Sound region. The Washington State Employment Security Department said Meta Platforms notified the agency that 307 employees would be laid off in Bellevue and 419 more would be laid off in Seattle.
capitolhillseattle.com
Set to be replaced by affordable development and with a complicated history of women’s health, Broadway’s Wilshire Building considered for landmarks protections
The Seattle Landmarks Board is slated Wednesday to decide if the 119-year-old gabled parapets and semicircular bay windows of Broadway’s Wilshire Building are worthy of consideration for protections that could complicate a seven-story affordable apartment project planned to replace it. The board will take up the nomination of the...
redmond-reporter.com
WM announces plans to invest $56 million to advance recycling tech
North America’s largest waste management environmental solutions provider, WM, announced plans to invest $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities (MRFs). This project marks part of WM’s previously announced plans to invest $800 million in recycling infrastructure through 2025 and includes automating existing facilities and...
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees
SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 workers. The New York Times reports the largest layoffs in the company’s history could start this week and that the job cuts are focused on devices, the retail division and human resources. The company did not...
KOMO News
Former Seattle elephant Bamboo euthanized at Oklahoma City Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it has euthanized its oldest Asian elephant who used to call the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle home. Bamboo was 56 years old and had been experiencing declining health due to her age. The average life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47. She arrived...
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
