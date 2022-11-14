Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
247Sports
Cadillac Williams shares most surprising aspect of being head coach
Cadillac Williams rattled off almost every coach he’s worked under since entering the industry as an assistant at Henderson State just seven years ago. Ask any of them, he said, and they’ll back up Williams’ claim that his long-term goal in the profession has never been a head-coaching gig.
247Sports
ESPN's McElroy: Vols have to worry about multiple teams in playoff race
Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the final weeks of the regular season. Many analysts believe that means the Vols are likely to make the playoff, with the top four teams in next month’s final rankings getting a chance to compete for the national championship.
247Sports
Bulldogs continue to prioritize Pittsburgh commit Brice Pollock
2023 Pittsburgh commitment Brice Pollock finished up his prep career at Shiloh (Ga.) High School last weekend and did so in the Class 6A playoffs. Naturally, the 247Sports three-star cornerback was hoping to extend his postseason journey.
247Sports
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
WBKO
Another record-breaking night helps WKU men’s basketball to third straight win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball broke another program record and won its third game in a row on Tuesday night as it defeated the University of Indianapolis 68-50 in E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU broke the program’s record for single-game blocks with 13 total amongst five different Hilltoppers. The Tops shut out the Greyhounds in the final five minutes of either half to control the outcome of the game.
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
WKRN
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
Kentucky, Get Ready for Pam Tillis and an Amazing Night of Christmas Music!
A few years back, I had the pleasure of seeing Pam Tillis at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville. Pam had a residency at the resort's "A Country Christmas" celebration and her dinner show was one of the highlights of it. The food was festive and delicious. Pam's show was a brilliantly-performed "Winter Wonderland."
clarksvillenow.com
SFC Nicolaas Bouten
SFC Nick Bouten, 71, after a hard-fought battle he made his final call, fittingly, on Veteran’s Day. His strength, courage and bravery, and also, his overabundance of stubbornness saw him through his ordeal. He leaves behind his children, Ray and Tina; his grandchildren, Samantha, Steven, Katelyn and Phoenyx; his...
wnky.com
Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
Contractor to begin milling, paving on several Hopkinsville streets Monday
Milling and paving of several streets will begin Monday, according to a press release from Dave Herndon, street superintendent for Hopkinsville Public Works. Seventh Street (portions maintained by the city) Carla Drive. Radford Street. “Operations will run weather permitting and until complete,” Herndon said in the release. “Motorists are encouraged...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
whopam.com
Report: Restaurant employee threatened by customer who left without paying
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman threatened a restaurant employee while leaving with an unpaid bill Tuesday night. The incident report says the customer left Buffalo Wild Wings a little after 10 p.m. and threatened to kill a female employee during the course of the incident, which is being investigated as second-degree robbery.
Wave 3
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI is now investigating an incident involving the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for possible civil rights violations, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. The video shows...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Stolen electronics
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say two women entered a Bowling Green electronics store on October 13, 2022 and stole items. The pair later moved to an aisle where the sensors were removed from two items. The two suspects then gathered numerous 4-K Amazon Fire Sticks and consolidated them in an aisle. They pulled bags from under their clothing and loaded up their merchandise.
Comments / 0