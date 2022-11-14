ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In coach’s 2nd season, Deer Lakes girls ready to make climb over .500 mark

Deer Lakes has only one thing in mind as another girls basketball season approaches — to come away with a winning record for the first time in three years. “We have the potential to be as good as anyone in the section,” said coach Sam Salih, who is entering his second year with the Lancers, who drop to Class 3A from 4A and will play in Section 3 alongside Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant and Shady Side Academy.
RUSSELLTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt’s the pick for Riverview scoring sensation Lola Abraham

Riverview junior Lola Abraham has put together an impressive resume of on-field soccer results the past several years with her Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy club and with her high school teammates. She now hopes that she can do the same thing at Pitt. Abraham has concluded her recruiting process with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional boys look to build on flashes of excellence

Franklin Regional is looking for more consistency, start to finish, end to end. “We want to string together good possessions, string together more stops and string together more wins,” Panthers coach Jesse Reed said. Last year, the Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Section 3) did not win more than two games...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to watch in Week 12 of high school football

Aliquippa is trying to reach the WPIAL football finals for the 15th year in a row, meaning some of the players on the Quips roster weren’t born the last time the team failed to get there. That was in 2007. But as impressive as that record streak may be,...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Students learn leadership at 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit

Becoming role models and difference-makers at your school and community was the theme of the 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit on Wednesday at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum. At least four students from 62 high schools attended the event and listened to numerous speakers urging them to create...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team comes up short in PIAA semis

Mt. Pleasant’s dream run to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship ended Wednesday at Slippery Rock. A stifling defense and a lucky bounce off the post helped District 10 runner-up General McLane to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals. General McLane (16-5-1) will face Central Columbia at 10...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Birdie runs advance scouting mission for Belle Vernon, makes semifinal pick

If you watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, you may have caught a glimpse of the Birdie during the telecast. “They showed a quick shot of me and my cronies,” the Birdie said, rewinding his TiVo over and again to see himself. “There were like 30 pigeons pecking up some grass seed on one end of the field, while the Steelers were driving for six on the other. If you squint, you can see me, seventh bird from the left.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season

Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls

The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A. Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in section play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather

It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust after receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A football playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dru Joyce III eager to help spark a turnaround of Duquesne men's hoops

Dru Joyce III is the kind of guy who might challenge his players to a push-up contest after practice at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. In May, the 37-year-old Joyce was named associate head coach at Duquesne, reuniting him with Keith Dambrot, who coached Joyce in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary and collegiately at the University of Akron.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Moon fends off Mars again to return to state championship game

Just 11 days ago, Mars and Moon met for the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer championship. The Tigers bested the Planets by a goal that day to capture their fifth title. The high stakes rematch tonight took place Wednesday night at North Allegheny with a spot in the PIAA championship game on the line.
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 17, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. HOPE Center seeks support for program. The HOPE Center is...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Penn Hills counseling office puts diversity first

Mental health services are increasingly important — and just as important to Saving Sanity founder and licensed professional counselor Courtney Ezzo, is having a diverse array of therapists to counsel those in need. The new Penn Hills office is accepting patients and offers a medley of therapeutic services, including...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong turnout for Gateway band craft show in Monroeville

Gateway High School Marching Band and Colorguard hosted its 20th annual craft show on Nov. 12. The school’s hallways, auxiliary gym and cafeteria were filled with vendors selling their different creations. Over the years, the craft show has become one of the band’s most successful fundraisers. In the past,...
MONROEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy