Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In coach’s 2nd season, Deer Lakes girls ready to make climb over .500 mark
Deer Lakes has only one thing in mind as another girls basketball season approaches — to come away with a winning record for the first time in three years. “We have the potential to be as good as anyone in the section,” said coach Sam Salih, who is entering his second year with the Lancers, who drop to Class 3A from 4A and will play in Section 3 alongside Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant and Shady Side Academy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt’s the pick for Riverview scoring sensation Lola Abraham
Riverview junior Lola Abraham has put together an impressive resume of on-field soccer results the past several years with her Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy club and with her high school teammates. She now hopes that she can do the same thing at Pitt. Abraham has concluded her recruiting process with a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional boys look to build on flashes of excellence
Franklin Regional is looking for more consistency, start to finish, end to end. “We want to string together good possessions, string together more stops and string together more wins,” Panthers coach Jesse Reed said. Last year, the Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Section 3) did not win more than two games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to watch in Week 12 of high school football
Aliquippa is trying to reach the WPIAL football finals for the 15th year in a row, meaning some of the players on the Quips roster weren’t born the last time the team failed to get there. That was in 2007. But as impressive as that record streak may be,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students learn leadership at 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit
Becoming role models and difference-makers at your school and community was the theme of the 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit on Wednesday at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum. At least four students from 62 high schools attended the event and listened to numerous speakers urging them to create...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaye Bailey’s hat trick torches Greensburg CC, sends Freedom to Class A state title game
Looking more like she was ready for the homecoming court than someone who had just played a soccer game, Shaye Bailey cradled a bouquet of roses as she talked to reporters on a bitter cold Wednesday night in Monroeville. White, pink, red: The flowers complemented the Freedom junior’s scarlet uniform....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team comes up short in PIAA semis
Mt. Pleasant’s dream run to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship ended Wednesday at Slippery Rock. A stifling defense and a lucky bounce off the post helped District 10 runner-up General McLane to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals. General McLane (16-5-1) will face Central Columbia at 10...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Birdie runs advance scouting mission for Belle Vernon, makes semifinal pick
If you watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, you may have caught a glimpse of the Birdie during the telecast. “They showed a quick shot of me and my cronies,” the Birdie said, rewinding his TiVo over and again to see himself. “There were like 30 pigeons pecking up some grass seed on one end of the field, while the Steelers were driving for six on the other. If you squint, you can see me, seventh bird from the left.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season
Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny volleyball avenges WPIAL loss, beats Pine-Richland in state semis
Two weeks ago, North Allegheny left the WPIAL girls volleyball championships disappointed, but one positive that came from the loss to Pine-Richland was a lesson about where the Tigers needed to improve. They applied that lessons Tuesday night and got some revenge, earning a 3-1 win over the Rams in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls
The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A. Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in section play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather
It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust after receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A football playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dru Joyce III eager to help spark a turnaround of Duquesne men's hoops
Dru Joyce III is the kind of guy who might challenge his players to a push-up contest after practice at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. In May, the 37-year-old Joyce was named associate head coach at Duquesne, reuniting him with Keith Dambrot, who coached Joyce in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary and collegiately at the University of Akron.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon fends off Mars again to return to state championship game
Just 11 days ago, Mars and Moon met for the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer championship. The Tigers bested the Planets by a goal that day to capture their fifth title. The high stakes rematch tonight took place Wednesday night at North Allegheny with a spot in the PIAA championship game on the line.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball team outlasts Philipsburg-Osceola, reaches state final
A pair of district champions battled for five games Wednesday at Punxsutawney High School with a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball championship on the line. In a packed gym, a boisterous crowd saw District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola deliver the first shot with a dominant win in Game 1.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's rock royalty releases 'A Very Yinzer Christmas' to benefit people with autism
Legendary Steel City musicians will release a holiday album Friday that might be the ’Burgh-iest musical compilation to ever hit the airwaves. “A Very Yinzer Christmas” features holiday tracks by more than 25 Pittsburgh music icons, including Donnie Iris, The Skyliners, Johnny Angel & the Halos, Bill Deasy and Joe Grushecky.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Longtime volunteer finds purpose at Knead Community Cafe
Colleen Clark-Sulava hasn’t been one to spend retirement in a rocking chair. She has been volunteering at Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington since its opening in 2017. “As much for me as anything, I wanted to feel I was doing something important,” she said. “I want my life in my older age to mean something.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 17, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. HOPE Center seeks support for program. The HOPE Center is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Penn Hills counseling office puts diversity first
Mental health services are increasingly important — and just as important to Saving Sanity founder and licensed professional counselor Courtney Ezzo, is having a diverse array of therapists to counsel those in need. The new Penn Hills office is accepting patients and offers a medley of therapeutic services, including...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong turnout for Gateway band craft show in Monroeville
Gateway High School Marching Band and Colorguard hosted its 20th annual craft show on Nov. 12. The school’s hallways, auxiliary gym and cafeteria were filled with vendors selling their different creations. Over the years, the craft show has become one of the band’s most successful fundraisers. In the past,...
Comments / 0