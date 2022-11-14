Addiction service facility opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – A new opioid treatment program facility has opened in Elmira, the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced Monday.

The facility on Stowell St. is operated by CASA-Trinity with $250,000 in federal funding administered by OASAS. The announcement said the facility is designed to “develop more patient-centered comprehensive care models, and to expand access to a range of services throughout New York State.”

The Elmira facility will have services for addiction, including three types of FDA-approved medication for addiction. It will also have counseling and education services.

“The addition of integrated Opioid treatment services is great news for this community,” said Ann Domingos, CEO of CASA-Trinity, Inc. “Since the pandemic the Southern Tier region has seen a consistent increase in opioid use disorder which continues to grow.”

The Elmira facility is part of the OASAS’ initiative across NY, using $3.5 million from federal funding.

OASAS said that anyone struggling with addiction or anyone who knows a loved one struggling can call the toll-free number 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.