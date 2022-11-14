Read full article on original website
Paying a visit … and paying respects
The ever-friendly faces of the Dunham Children’s Learning Center have been busy lately, meeting and greeting people at the center and around campus. The first adventure was a visit by Penn College President Michael J. Reed, who wanted to see firsthand what the children and their families create and learn every day at the CLC.
Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend
The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
Grant allows Community Arts Center to modernize equipment
Modernizing its stage lighting and cinema projector is the next production being undertaken by the Community Arts Center, thanks to a $150,000 Keystone Communities Program grant administered by the state Department of Community & Economic Development and supported by Sen. Gene Yaw, chair of the Board of Directors for Pennsylvania College of Technology, the owner of the facility.
Land Acknowledgement marker added to college History Trail
A lunchtime program Wednesday celebrated Penn College’s Land Acknowledgement, including an official History Trail marker newly installed just outside the Bush Campus Center’s west entrance. “We acknowledge that the land on which we live, work and learn is the ancestral home of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee,...
Lois family pledges $150,000 for Penn College scholarships
The foundational reach of a Pennsylvania College of Technology education has prompted a New York family to make a substantial investment in student scholarships at the institution. The Glenn Lois family, of Fishkill, New York, made an initial $30,000 gift in March as part of The Legacy Campaign for Penn...
Student traveler’s breathtaking adventure prompts ‘Thank you’
“The opportunity to experience a new culture was priceless to me. Words cannot describe how valuable it was for every person on this trip,” said Gaglione, who is majoring in building science & sustainable design: architectural technology concentration. “We all gained a new understanding of the world. It’s been easier to see the beauty in everyday life because of it.”
PTK members sweetly say ‘Thanks’
Members of Phi Theta Kappa gathered to de-stress and express their gratitude – a fitting focus for the pre-Thanksgiving (and pre-Finals) season. Led by CC Hawkins, a baking & pastry arts grad (2021), applied management student and PTK member, participants each decorated two cookies – one to eat and one to give to someone at Penn College who quietly makes a difference in their experience. Hawkins, of Williamsport, was assisted by Abby E. George, of Harrisburg, who, like Hawkins, earned an associate degree in baking & pastry arts in 2021 and is pursuing a bachelor’s in applied management, and PTK member Zak Smith, a welding & fabrication engineering technology student from West Chester. Leading the business portion of the gathering was Karen L. Avery, PTK adviser and assistant professor of biology. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for students in associate-degree majors.
Cleanup volunteers turn out for local service project
Seventeen students – including representatives of such varied campus organizations as Baja SAE, the Black Student Union, Information Security Association and the Penn College Business Club – participated in last weekend’s “(community) Service Saturday” at an area Habitat for Humanity site. The volunteers were joined...
Clam steam fundraiser set
Trout Run, Pa. — The Trout Run Fire Company is holding its 63rd annual clam steam this month. As usual, clams, shrimp, and soup will be available on a first-come, first-serve for the Sunday, Nov. 27 event. There will also be tons of great auction items and alcohol to win, along with the last chance to buy gun raffle tickets. Winners of the raffle will be announced at the end of the event. Doors will open at 1 p.m. at the Trout Run fire hall, 241 State Route 14, Trout Run. Clam steam begins at 2. The fire company serves all of Lewis Township and portions of Cascade, Lycoming, Cogan House and Gamble Townships.
Williamsport Area High School marching band wins State Championship
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, the Williamsport Area High School Marching Millionaires band won the Cavalcade of Bands American Class Championship. The championship concluded ten weeks of competition for marching band, similar to a fall sports schedule. It took place at Hershey Park Stadium over two days, with 96 bands competing. The Millionaires […]
Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team
South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
Penn College hosting ‘Survivors of Suicide Loss Day’ event Saturday
Penn College Counseling Services and the Wellness Education Office are co-sponsoring a local conference site for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Thompson Professional Development Center’s Mountain Laurel Room. Survivors Day is a free event in which survivors of suicide loss...
Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
So proudly we hail’d
The Penn College community commended its veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists late last week through a variety of events captured by cross-campus photo contributors. Supplementing an online honor roll of self-identifying servicemen and women that was posted to PCToday, the week included a classroom visit from the head of a veteran-owned Williamsport security business; a Thursday reception organized by Kimberly S. Cordrey, Lumley Aviation Center secretary; the Wildcat Events Board’s “Red, White & Blue Day” celebration in the Field House (moved indoors due to Friday’s heavy rains); and a stylish Saturday salute from Wildcat cheerleaders in Bardo Gym.
Campus community learns of former board chairman’s death
Word has been received of the Aug. 13 death of Robert A. Secor, who chaired the Penn College Board of Directors from 2012-13. Penn State’s former vice provost for academic affairs, Secor joined the Penn College Board in 1998 and served until December 2016. He was granted “director emeritus” status the following February.
Missing teen alert for Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA. The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock...
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers
Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office
Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
