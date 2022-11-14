Read full article on original website
Related
The Week contest: Musk statue
This week's question: Fans of embattled tech billionaire Elon Musk have created a 30-foot aluminum statue of him as a human-goat hybrid riding a rocket. Come up with a name for this work that acknowledges the Tesla and Twitter CEO's current troubles. Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Corpse actor How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Musk statue" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 2 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Polygon (MATIC) for 2023?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — MATIC, the native token of blockchain platform Polygon, might become a strong buy in 2023, riding on the back of several important partnerships. The Etheruem scaling platform has been making many waves with tie-ups with a series of corporate bigshots. Polygon has partnered with Walt...
More Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum
Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “extremely hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. While it’s not clear exactly how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer, the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, one of the busiest events on Twitter that can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire. Hundreds of employees signaled they were leaving ahead of a Thursday deadline set by Musk, posting farewell messages, a salute emoji or other symbols familiar to Twitter workers on the company’s internal Slack messaging board, according to employees who still have access to the board. Dozens also took publicly to Twitter to announce they were signing off after the deadline. “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried,” Musk tweeted Thursday night in response to the widespread departures.
Comments / 0