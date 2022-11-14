ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Twitter, Meta set to lay off nearly 1,300 NYC workers

Social media giants Twitter and Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp —filed to lay off 1,289 New York City workers, according to the state Department of Labor. Meta will begin laying off 871 employees at three locations in the city on Feb. 10. Meanwhile,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy