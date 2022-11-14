ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels

NEW YORK (AP) — Customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced. The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman...
