2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes
NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
bkreader.com
A Free Resource Event For Newly Arrived Immigrants, Asylum Seekers Taking Place Nov. 19 in East NY
This upcoming Saturday, Nov. 19, a free resource event for newly arrived immigrants and asylum seekers will take place at the United Community Centers in Brooklyn. The event will be offering an extensive range of various services to in-need immigrants and asylum seekers that recently arrived in the borough. Among...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Walentas Family Foundation gives $400K to 20 Brooklyn schools
The Walentas Family Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Neighborhood School Grants. For the 2022-2023 school year, 20 Brooklyn schools will receive a total of approximately $400,000 in grant funding to support diverse initiatives for students in grades K-12, including career training, experiential education, professional development, finance, and after-school programs. Since its founding in 2013, the Neighborhood School Grants program has distributed $3.4 million to Brooklyn schools.
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Red Hook beautification project showcases student art from Justice Center
RED HOOK — The New York City Emergency Management Department and the Red Hook Community Justice Center on Wednesday announced the completion of the Red Hook Beautification Project for the Atlantic Basin temporary flood measures. The project places photography by students of the Red Hook Community Justice Center, on...
Woman Driving Amazon Delivery Truck Steals Packages In NY
Police are asking the public for assistance identifying an alleged Amazon driver who was ripping off packages when she was supposed to be delivering them in New York. The incident took place in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, said the New York City Police Department. It was reported to police...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Growing up in the Park Hill Apartments in Clifton was tough for Francesca Navarro. But it got even tougher when her father, a superintendent for the public housing development, died when she was only 13 years old. “Because my father was the superintendent of the building,...
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Former landfill among top ‘emissions’ spots around Staten Island, according to new tracker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The race to slash human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming below levels considered to be critical tipping points to widespread threats has often been met with a persistent problem — identifying where those emissions were coming from. A new mapping tool aims...
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month
Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to find affordable housing for homeless in NYC
Mayor Eric Adams announced an ambitious, new menu of options for those without a roof designed to cut down on red tape, reduce requirements for vouchers and other programs, and even open up more neighborhoods for those in need.
State Health Dept. continues investigation into S.I. nursing home where Legionella case was found
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Health Department said it continues to actively investigate a single case of Legionellosis at Eger Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Egbertville that was discovered about a month ago. The positive test came days after water systems at 110 Meisner Ave....
