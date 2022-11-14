ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What's Going On?

Binance is under hot waters, after it moved 127,351 Bitcoins BTC/USD from its Proof of Reserve wallet BTCB/USD to cold storage, on-chain data reveals. What Happened: After the above-mentioned transfer, over 68,200 BTC worth $1.1 billion were transferred to Binance from an anonymous wallet. In total, 59,151 BTC, over $98M unpegged from Binance’s BTC reserves.
Reuters

ECB may need to restrict growth to tame inflation, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank's key instrument over balance sheet reduction.

