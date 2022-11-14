Read full article on original website
Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What's Going On?
Binance is under hot waters, after it moved 127,351 Bitcoins BTC/USD from its Proof of Reserve wallet BTCB/USD to cold storage, on-chain data reveals. What Happened: After the above-mentioned transfer, over 68,200 BTC worth $1.1 billion were transferred to Binance from an anonymous wallet. In total, 59,151 BTC, over $98M unpegged from Binance’s BTC reserves.
Hong Kong's leading crypto retail operator says it ceases trading as FTX fallout roils sector
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A leading cryptocurrency retail service provider in Hong Kong said it has ceased trading as the broader fallout from the collapse of FTX, and solvency issues at other major crypto firms, continues to roil the sector.
ECB may need to restrict growth to tame inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank's key instrument over balance sheet reduction.
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of 'danger' of European reliance on foreign banks
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Christian Sewing on Friday warned of the "danger" of European reliance on foreign banks, equating the threat to the region's dependence on outsiders for energy that has sparked crisis on the continent.
Moody's closing its consulting business in China, cutting staff -sources
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp (MCO.N) is shutting its China consulting business and is laying off people associated with the unit in multiple locations across the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
