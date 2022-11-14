ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt to Bring Holiday Cheer to Smale Riverfront Park

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
A new Christmas market is coming to downtown Cincinnati. This year, the riverfront at Smale Park will come alive with holiday cheer at the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt.

The market will be open every Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 starting at 4 p.m., as well as every day the week after Christmas. It’ll be located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House at on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale.

The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt aims to bring some European flair and holiday traditions to The Banks, with warm glühwein (spiced wine), food and items like authentic cuckoo clocks, nutcrackers, ornaments, candy and more for sale. Visitors can also create personalized Christmas stockings and ornaments.

You can get a season pass to the Christkindlmarkt for just $5. Tickets can be bought online. You can also get a free season pass by signing up for the Moerlein Lager House’s new loyalty rewards program here or by making a purchase at any Servatii location and bringing the receipt with you to the event.

The event will also have heated igloos available to rent. Each one can fit up to 14 people and offers views of the market. You can reserve those here.

Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown. More info: cincinnatichristkindlmarkt.com.

Cincinnati CityBeat

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

