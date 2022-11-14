ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky110
3d ago

BUT he at least doesn’t try to shake imaginary hands..confuse what country he is in..can finish a though and a sentence..just pointing out some of the obvious..:Biden is in serious mental decline those that choose not to see it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.::just like Biden saying we aren’t in a recession…just because he says it doesn’t make it so..have you been to the grocery store or gas station..people see what’s right in front of them

OutoftheAshes _
2d ago

Trump clearly set a new bar that is used to gauge just about everything politically. when anyone is asked something important, their defense is always, but Trump.....

Catheen Head
2d ago

Trump will be better for our world you watch he's going to do something with that war you watch he is a strong person he's that scared of anything God bless you Trump

