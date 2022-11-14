ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

• Christian Wakeford is no longer a Conservative MP, as we said in a Birthdays column. He defected to Labour in January 2022 (9 November, Journal, p7).

• An article gave the sale of property as an example of where capital gains are taxed at 20%; CGT on residential property, where due, is 18% or 28% depending on one’s income tax band ( Starmer’s MPs – and even the super-rich – press for wealth tax , 4 November, p33).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages

Dismay at threat of ‘devastating’ job cuts at Birkbeck, University of London

Mushroom walls and waste-fuelled stoves: inside the self-sufficient home of tomorrow

NT federal Labor MP says families need to be more accountable for youth crime

Collapse of FTX cryptocurrency exchange under scrutiny by federal authorities

Weather tracker: unusual cold and snow spreading across North America

When Pelé met Banks: ‘Incredible – a move that required two geniuses’

Man repatriates 19 antiquities after reading Guardian article

Treasury discussing raising energy price cap from April, say sources

Nasa’s rocket launch to the moon next week aims to close 50-year-long gap

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

I am a doctor and I am constantly surprised at the barriers to accessing the public hospital system

“I am so sorry to bother you, but I just don’t know who to turn to.”. I immediately recognise the voice of an old acquaintance. Having only ever known her as a calm, mellifluous voice, I am surprised. Her usually healthy husband has been diagnosed with cancer. Shifting between doctors for some time, they have been told to see an oncologist. How does one find an oncologist? Are private hospitals better than public?
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
The Guardian

Three things with Emma Watkins: ‘I lost something precious but it eventually came back to me’

In 2012 Emma Watkins became the first female member of the Wiggles, ushering in a new era for the beloved children’s group. Last year she relinquished her role as the Yellow Wiggle – handing her skivvy to newcomer Tsehay Hawkins – but Watkins hasn’t stopped performing. In August she debuted her new character, Emma Memma, who incorporatesAuslan into her YouTube videos – a passion point for the children’s entertainer. She has also been busy narrating Reef School, an ABC kids’ series that explores the underwater world of an Australian coral reef and its marine life.
The Guardian

The Guardian

502K+
Followers
115K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy