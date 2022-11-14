Corrections and clarifications

• Christian Wakeford is no longer a Conservative MP, as we said in a Birthdays column. He defected to Labour in January 2022 (9 November, Journal, p7).

• An article gave the sale of property as an example of where capital gains are taxed at 20%; CGT on residential property, where due, is 18% or 28% depending on one’s income tax band ( Starmer’s MPs – and even the super-rich – press for wealth tax , 4 November, p33).

