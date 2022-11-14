Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider share their 168-acre mountain retreat with their five rescue dogs Hilary Swank's Colorado mountain home is her "happiest place." "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar-winning actress, 48, told archdigest.com in a feature published Tuesday. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me." She added that once she and her husband, Philip Schneider, discovered the land in 2016, they...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO