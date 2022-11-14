Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Fan Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 of Brain Cancer
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. She was 39. Singleton died on Tuesday after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer, her husband Ray confirmed in an Instagram post. "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right...
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on His 27th Birthday: 'Nothing Short of Amazing'
After years of close friendship, the reality TV star and NBA player took their relationship to the next level in 2020 Jordyn Woods is celebrating her love for Karl-Anthony Towns on his birthday. On Tuesday, the TV personality shared a sweet Instagram post for Towns' 27th birthday. Posting a series of photos of her and her beau's special moments over the last two years, Woods wrote, "I'm so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today." Woods, 25, continued with her birthday tribute: "Being on this journey...
JoJo Siwa Calls Candace Cameron Bure's Comments About 'Traditional' Marriage 'Rude and Hurtful'
Just months after Siwa — who came out in January 2021 — resolved a public disagreement with Cameron Bure, she is calling out the actress for comments many perceived as "excluding LGBTQIA+" people JoJo Siwa is speaking out against Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments on whose stories she wants to tell. The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, voiced her disappointment on social media one day after The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Cameron Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage...
Kyle Richards' Daughter Admits She and Paris Hilton Are 'Very Defensive of Our Moms' amid Family Strain
"Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon. It's really hard to deal with,' Farrah Brittany said of her mother's estrangement from her aunt as seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany is opening up about how the long-simmering tension between her mother and aunt Kathy Hilton has changed the family dynamic. The Buying Beverly Hills star, 34, revealed that she and her cousin Paris Hilton try to avoid discussing the family drama. "We don't talk about it. It's too painful," the reality star...
Hilary Swank's Colorado Mountain House Is Her 'Happiest Place' — See Inside!
Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider share their 168-acre mountain retreat with their five rescue dogs Hilary Swank's Colorado mountain home is her "happiest place." "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar-winning actress, 48, told archdigest.com in a feature published Tuesday. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me." She added that once she and her husband, Philip Schneider, discovered the land in 2016, they...
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy share daughter Monaco, 10 months Jeannie Mai Jenkins is back to work with her baby girl by her side. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala Dinner Saturday, the former The Real co-host opened up about what it means to her to go back to work with 10-month-old daughter Monaco — whom she shares with husband Jeezy — watching close by. "I actually shot my first ever cooking show, called America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, with Monaco by my side. So I...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Jana Kramer Says She Was Ghosted By Chris Evans After He Smelled Her 'Asparagus Pee' on a Date
The singer said she and Chris Evans, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, went on a few dates more than 10 years ago Jana Kramer once dated PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans — but her memories of their time together are anything but sexy. The "Nicest Thing" singer opened up about her brief romance with the Captain America star on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, and said things between the two soured after a "very embarrassing" bathroom incident. Kramer, 38, and her friends began the episode by discussing PEOPLE's decision to crown...
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'
Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Son Reign as He Wears Fuzzy Sweater in Cozy Photo: 'My Baby'
Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying quality time with her youngest. The POOSH founder, 43, shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story Thursday with her 7-year-old son Reign as the pair sat together in a cozy-looking space. In the photo, Kardashian holds Reign's hand as the little boy looks up at...
Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom
Rebel Wilson announced the arrival of her first baby earlier this month Rebel Wilson is sharing a special moment in her little girl's life. The new mom, 42, posted a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday of baby daughter Royce Lillian spending quality time with her mom, Sue Bownds. "Grandma time," Wilsonn captioned the shot, which shows Bownds smiling widely as she holds baby Royce in her arms. The actress covers Royce's face with a heart emoji sticker in the post. Wilson — who announced her relationship with partner Ramona Argruma...
Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington announced their engagement in 2022 after three years of dating Antoni Porowski is getting married! The Queer Eye star announced his engagement to his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington, in November 2022. The couple began dating in July 2019, and have been through many adventures together in the years since, including pet parenthood. They moved in together during the pandemic, and Porowski later told PEOPLE that quarantine taught him to appreciate the simple moments with his now-fiancé. "I learned to get back in touch...
Kate Mara and Husband Jamie Bell Welcome Second Baby Together, a Son — See the Photo!
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are officially parents of two. The actress, 39, revealed that the couple welcomed their second baby together last week, a boy, in a simple Instagram post on Thursday. Mirroring her announcement of her daughter's birth in 2019, Mara shared a photo of newborn toes peeking...
Josh Flagg Lists Home with Ex Bobby Boyd After Revealing New Boyfriend in First 'MDLLA' Trailer
In the teaser for season 14 of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Flagg reveals he's selling the home he once shared with his now ex-husband Bobby Boyd. He also shares details on his new relationship in the preview. The clip above starts with Josh Altman asking his fellow castmate,...
Owen Wilson Looks Unrecognizable as Bob Ross-Like Artist in First Look at 'Paint'
The Marry Me actor portrays Carl Nargle in the IFC Films production that also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Stephen Root It's no happy accident: That's Owen Wilson channeling a Bob Ross-like painter with hardly a hair out of place! In a first-look photo from the forthcoming movie Paint, the Marry Me star, 53, plays a Vermont painter named Carl Nargle, who seems to be sporting the same iconic hairstyle as the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting. According to a synopsis from the IFC Films...
Kim Kardashian Wanted Her First Red Carpet Appearance with Pete Davidson to Be with Her Brown Hair
Kim Kardashian revealed how strategic her style plan was for first red carpet appearance with ex Pete Davidson. "I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair, and like I said, a non-fashion event," Kardashian, 42, shares on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardsahians referencing their White House Correspondent's Dinner debut. The former couple is filmed in route to the Met Gala, marking the first time Davidson has been featured on season 2 of The Kardashians.
Candace Cameron Bure Says Backlash at 'Traditional Marriage' Comment 'Absolutely Breaks My Heart'
The Great American Family star said in a statement that "people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network ... both in front of and behind the camera" Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out following backlash to her comments about featuring "traditional marriage" stories on Great American Family (GAF) network. The Full House alum — who serves as the the chief creative officer for GAF network — addresses the controversy in a statement to PEOPLE. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great...
