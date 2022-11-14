Read full article on original website
Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts have seen a ton of turnover on the coaching staff throughout the season. The Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich, bringing aboard Jeff Saturday to replace him and take over as the interim HC. Amid the frequent changes, Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne expressed some […] The post Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. Rodgers, who had primarily served as a special teams contributor, did not spend a long time without a job in the league. According to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, the Houston Texans claimed Rodgers off of waivers on Wednesday. A large part of the motivation […] The post Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, Davante Adams react to Mark Davis’ defense of Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders, sitting with a 2-7 record in the AFC West, are easily one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. As such, there have been calls for first-year head coach Josh McDaniels’ head, but team owner Mark Davis gave McDaniels a vote of confidence, ensuring he wouldn’t get fired anytime soon. It was a move that team leaders Derek Carr and Davante Adams certainly appreciated.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11
Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants could target former Aaron Judge teammate amid pursuit of Yankees superstar
There is only one prize every team in the MLB is targeting in the offseason and it’s no other than Aaron Judge, whose future landing spot is the biggest talking point following the 2022 MLB campaign. The San Francisco Giants are expected to be among the chief contenders to win the signature of Judge, but he’s not the only one with a trace of Yankees blood the Giants could ideally seek in the coming days, weeks, or months.
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs
Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
The shocking reason Raiders won’t fire Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of football’s most underwhelming teams in the 2022 NFL season, having vastly underperformed thus far into the campaign. At 2-7 and in the AFC West’s basement, fans have begun to call for first-year head coach Josh McDaniels to be fired. According to Bill Plaschke of the LA Times (via […] The post The shocking reason Raiders won’t fire Josh McDaniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update
The Las Vegas Raiders are decimated by injuries to the offense heading into Week 11, and things only got worse on Wednesday. According to Ari Meirov, star wide receiver Davante Adams landed on the injury report and is dealing with an abdominal issue. Adams was reportedly limited during Wednesday’s practice session, sparking concerns over his […] The post Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7
With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
LA Rams’ offensive plan amid Cooper Kupp injury, revealed
The Los Angeles Rams are down badly after Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. An ankle injury wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained in Week 10 action landed the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year on injured reserve on Tuesday. So as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, head coach Sean McVay and company will have to great creative in how they approach replacing an elite talent like Kupp. But, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen has a plan.
DeMarcus Lawrence drops injury truth bomb that won’t please Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is working his way back to full health in order to suit up for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but that might be easier said than done. Lawrence, who already missed two practices with the Cowboys this week leading to the Vikings showdown,...
Mecole Hardman injury update a blow to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. He is currently dealing with an abdomen injury. Hardman was out of the Chiefs...
Russell Wilson to be grasping at straws amid Jerry Jeudy, WR injury update
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense may be without several key weapons on offense in Week 11. On Thursday, KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, and Kendall Hinton were all on the injury report. They were all non-participants in practice. Hamler is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Hinton is dealing with a shoulder, and Jeudy is dealing with an ankle.
Josh McDaniels drops truth bomb on overcoming horrendous start
Josh McDaniels, in his first year as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has struggled to find success. Heading into Week 11, his team is 2-7 and fourth in the AFC West. In Week 10, McDaniels and the Raiders suffered a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. This marked their third defeat in a […] The post Josh McDaniels drops truth bomb on overcoming horrendous start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Judon vocal on what Patriots must do to slow down Zach Wilson, Jets
FOXBOROUGH – When you lead the NFL in sacks it likely means that you’ve recorded a sack in most, if not every game. That’s true for New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. He leads the NFL in sacks with 11.5 so far this season and has...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
We’ve reached Week 11 in the NFL and fantasy football, and there could be some interesting quarterback choices to make with Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, and Tom Brady on a bye. That brings us to the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list for fantasy football. Which players should be slotted in which group? […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
