Days after the funeral of slain Migos rapper Takeoff, his bandmate and relative Offset is speaking publicly about his death for the first time. "The pain you have left me with is unbearable," Offset wrote in a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time."

2 DAYS AGO