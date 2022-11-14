ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar

LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
EW.com

The filming locations of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead was vital in convincing a great deal of the film and TV production industry to move operations to Georgia. It also single-handedly revived some of the smaller cities in the region such as Senoia, GA (pronounced Suh-NOY), which has grown faster than 95% of similarly-sized US cities, having expanded by 188% since 2000. Currently, Senoia greets countless tourists each year who are eager to see the sights of AMC's signature series for themselves.
SENOIA, GA
Deadline

‘True Lies’ & RuPaul’s ‘Lingo’ Land Premieres As CBS Unveils Midseason Schedule

CBS has unveiled its midseason schedule – setting out plans to launch its True Lies series adaptation and RuPaul-hosted gameshow Lingo. It comes after ABC, Fox and NBC revealed their midseason schedules last week. True Lies, which comes from McG and stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, will launch on Thursday February 23 at 9pm before moving to its regular slot of Wednesday at 10pm on March 1 following the two-hour premiere of season 44 of Survivor. Lingo, which is based on a classic format, will launch on Wednesday January 11 at 9pm. Tough As Nails, hosted by Phil Keoghan, returns for its fourth...
The Hollywood Reporter

How Keke Palmer Invented “Keke Palmer”

Lauren Palmer was 15 years old when she set out on a seven-night Nickelodeon cruise of the Mexican Riviera. This was 2009, the apex of popularity for the actress’ teen sitcom True Jackson, VP, and the only condition placed on an all-inclusive vacation for her entire family was that she spend a few hours signing autographs on the lido deck. She’d been looking forward to the break. But as the ship drifted from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, its young passengers mainlining sugar and getting slimed in the branded photo booths, Palmer rarely strayed from her cabin. “I felt like...
ILLINOIS STATE
IndieWire

‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. Is Game for More ‘Sopranos’ Work: ‘Yes Is the Answer’

When “The Many Saints of Newark” arrived last autumn, the much-hyped “Sopranos” movie prequel allowed audiences the chance to see not only the early years of some of the beloved HBO series’ many iconic characters (like Michael Gandolfini stepping in as a younger version of his own father’s Tony Soprano), but to meet an array of other players who round out creator David Chase’s vision of mob-ruled New Jersey. That included “Hamilton” and “One Night in Miami” star Leslie Odom Jr. as Harold McBrayer, an ambitious associate of the DiMeo crime family who rises to prominence over the course of the...
EW.com

Offset pays tribute to late Migos bandmate Takeoff: 'You have left a hole in my heart'

Days after the funeral of slain Migos rapper Takeoff, his bandmate and relative Offset is speaking publicly about his death for the first time. "The pain you have left me with is unbearable," Offset wrote in a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time."
EW.com

Survivor: Nicaragua

Dan Lembo, a real estate executive and contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua who made it to the final five, died Sept. 3 at his home in Manhattan. He was 75. "Daniel was a charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant," an obituary from his family said. "He loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends — new and old."
MANHATTAN, NY
TVLine

TVLine Items: More Days Returns, HBO's Shaq Doc Trailer and More

A trio of Days of Our Lives vets are headed back to the soap (which now airs exclusively on Peacock). Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell, who played Hope and Bo on Days before joining the streaming spinoff Beyond Salem, announced their return via a video message at the Day of Days fan event over the weekend, per Soaps.com. Reckell apologized that the pair couldn’t be there in-person, before Alfonso added, “We wanted all of you to be the first to know that we are back.” Reckell went on to explain that they are taping something “extremely special” at the studio. Additionally, Bo...

