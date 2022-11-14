Why DJ Wagner, college basketball's No. 1 recruit in high school class of 2023, picked Kentucky over Louisville

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Magic Johnson reacts to Michigan State’s thrilling upset of #4 Kentucky
The unranked Michigan State Spartans pulled off an incredible victory Tuesday night, beating the #4 Kentucky Wildcats in double overtime in the first game of the Champions Classic. It’s obviously early in the season, but this can be a defining win for Michigan State. After the game, the most famous Michigan State basketball player of all-time, Magic Earvin Johnson, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the thrilling win.
Sporting News
Wooden's shoes: In college basketball, following a legend is not all it's cracked up to be
Becoming a head coach in NCAA Division I basketball is challenging enough. There are 60 new head coaches for the 2022-23 season, which averages out to each position turning over once every six years. And think of how Jim Boeheim, now in his 722nd year at Syracuse, is impacting that statistic.
Sporting News
Ja Morant switched hands mid-air on a dunk, one-upped Michael Jordan and sent Twitter into a frenzy during Grizzlies vs. Pelicans game
Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
Sporting News
Gradey Dick, Cason Wallace, Kyle Filipowski give NBA scouts money's worth for trip to Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS – It seems as if every time Jeremy Roach enters the basketball floor for a crucial game, he’s surrounded by six or seven other players whose names are prominent on myriad mock drafts that represent the majority of NBA fans’ interest in NCAA basketball each winter.
Sporting News
Revisiting Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant draft debate: Did Pelicans get 2019 No. 1 pick right?
There are few things that NBA fans love more than a good ol' fashion re-draft and the 2019 NBA Draft class has one of the best debates in history between the top two picks. In the first year of the NBA's new lottery odds — which flattened the chances of the team with the worst record in the league landing the No. 1 overall pick in an attempt to prevent tanking — the Pelicans, who had a slim six (!) percent chance to land the top pick won what was then considered the Zion Williamson sweepstakes.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo continues dominance of SEC teams with Champions Classic upset of No. 4 Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State squad may not have been the more talented team on the floor Tuesday night. But by the time the final whistle blew — in double overtime, no less — Izzo’s group had pulled off the upset of John Calipari’s No. 4 Kentucky crew.
LSU basketball vs. New Orleans: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for in-state showdown
The 2-0 Tigers will be taking on a foe from Louisiana for the first time this season as the New Orleans Privateers come to town for the eighth-ever meeting between the two programs and first since 2019. LSU leads the all-time series at 7-1. UNO enters this one led by...
Sporting News
USC vs. UCLA odds, prediction, betting trends for prime-time Pac-12 showdown
USC (9-1) remains in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth under first-year coach Lincoln Riley, and this is the first of what could be three straight games against ranked teams to close the regular season. Quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Pac-12 with 31 TD passes with just two interceptions.
Comments / 0