ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?

First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
wtaj.com

Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix

(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.

Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
HARRISBURG, PA
pix11.com

First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sauconsource.com

First Snow Alert: Flakes Possible Tuesday Night, Forecasters Say

If it seems early in the season for snowflakes to be in the forecast, that’s because it is. Snow of greater intensity than flurries is rare in the Lehigh Valley area in mid-November, but that’s what the National Weather Service says some areas may see Tuesday night. According...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Winter Weather Advisory in NEPA Tues pm- Wed am.

The National Weather Service at Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up...
WYOMING STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township

The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy