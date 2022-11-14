Read full article on original website
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
2022-23 winter forecasts: Snow or no? Here’s what 8 forecasters say for the Lehigh Valley.
Last winter in the Lehigh Valley got a little snow, just 19 inches, and it didn’t even get going until January. The winter before that got a lot — 58 inches, mostly from one monster storm. So what can we expect from the 2022-23 winter?. Long-range winter forecasts...
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
wtaj.com
Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix
(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.
Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Hazardous Road Conditions Expected, Snow Predicted In Pennsylvania: NWS
Winter weather of snow and ice fall is predicted in western and central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Nov. 15 through 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service State College. Wet snow is expected to start around 1p.m with accumulations of less than 1 inch to 3 inches in central Pennsylvania...
pix11.com
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
sauconsource.com
First Snow Alert: Flakes Possible Tuesday Night, Forecasters Say
If it seems early in the season for snowflakes to be in the forecast, that’s because it is. Snow of greater intensity than flurries is rare in the Lehigh Valley area in mid-November, but that’s what the National Weather Service says some areas may see Tuesday night. According...
Winter Weather Advisory in NEPA Tues pm- Wed am.
The National Weather Service at Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up...
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Lehigh Valley weather: Season’s first snow flurries may be this week as warm November flips
The first 12 days of November saw more 70-degree days than all of October in the Lehigh Valley. Now, the wintry weather is here. Expect highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s, and yes even some chances for snow flurries through this week. “We’re looking at a very cool...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
