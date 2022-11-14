Read full article on original website
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed AndersonMichigan State
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
This Martha’s Vineyard Mansion for Sale Is an $18 Million Oasis
During the summer, Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best places to spend the day. Many love taking island tours, riding the flying horses' carousel, or relaxing on the beach. What about the housing on the island? Looking for a new place to call home: consider checking out this mansion in Martha's Vineyard.
capecod.com
Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
Five-bedroom home sells in Chatham for $6 million
486 Shore Road Llc acquired the property at 486 Shore Road, Chatham, from Aucoin Ft Drs on Oct. 28, 2022. The $6,000,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,400. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 31,950-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
WCVB
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
See Inside Nantucket Tiny House With Tremendous Price Tag
Tiny houses are usually a popular home option for those looking to save money and avoid a big mortgage. Not the case with the 360-square-foot home for sale at 2 Cabot Lane #A in Nantucket. That's because this tiny house listed by J Pepper Frazier II of J Pepper Frazier...
NECN
Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspects at Large Amid Major Manhunt
A bank was robbed at gunpoint on Martha's Vineyard Thursday morning, police said, with the FBI part of the investigation that, for a time, spanned the Vineyard Sound. No one has yet been arrested. Vineyard Haven Rockland Trust bank employees weren't hurt in the robbery on the quiet tourist island,...
Boston Globe
Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston
The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Avoid the Mass. Pike, I-91 and I-84 at these times
Massachusetts residents hitting the road for Thanksgiving should be wary of major highway delays on either end of the holiday weekend and should take care to plan their travel so as not to overlap with the most congested periods on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 91 and other vital roadways, state officials said.
WCVB
New data shows Massachusetts towns where deer strikes are most common
BOSTON — Deer crashes in Massachusetts are increasing, and a new report shows where they are the most common. Last year, deer crashes between the months of October and December jumped to 1,656 – the highest number on record since 2002, according to a AAA. The top Massachusetts...
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch ticket, 7 $100,000 prizes
Bay State lottery players were successful on Wednesday, with a $2 million scratch ticket won along with seven other $100,000 prizes. The $2 million prize was won from a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket, which is the highest prize possible for that game. The winner purchased their ticket in Sterling from Appleton Market.
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Italian Restaurant Planned For White Marsh Center In Gloucester
GLOUCESTER – Jack Bertuglia is getting back to what he knows best in an area he knows quite well. He’s opening Fiorello’s Italian restaurant in the White Marsh Shopping Center, taking over the space previously occupied by the Wild Horse Country Café and Malt Shoppe. “It’s...
Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase
SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans great gesture for mother after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans on doing something great for her mom after hitting big money on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Zetta Eastman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. Eastman,...
Robert Galibois on His Historic Election to Cape & Islands DA
Cape & Islands District Attorney-Elect Rob Galibois was part of the blue wave of Democratic electoral dominance that washed over the Bay State on November 8 and pried three county-wide law enforcement seats from decades-long Republican control. Galibois, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, soundly defeated his Republican opponent...
MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford to open Dec. 12, Poftak announces
A long-awaited extension of the Green Line to Medford is scheduled to open in mid-December after the project hit several delays, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a Thursday morning meeting. Originally slated to open in December 2021, the new $2.3 billion extension to Medford will add five new...
MassLive.com
