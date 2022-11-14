ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich

HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
HARWICH, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
MassLive.com

Five-bedroom home sells in Chatham for $6 million

486 Shore Road Llc acquired the property at 486 Shore Road, Chatham, from Aucoin Ft Drs on Oct. 28, 2022. The $6,000,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,400. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 31,950-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
CHATHAM, MA
WCVB

New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
ORLEANS, MA
NECN

Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspects at Large Amid Major Manhunt

A bank was robbed at gunpoint on Martha's Vineyard Thursday morning, police said, with the FBI part of the investigation that, for a time, spanned the Vineyard Sound. No one has yet been arrested. Vineyard Haven Rockland Trust bank employees weren't hurt in the robbery on the quiet tourist island,...
Boston Globe

Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston

The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch ticket, 7 $100,000 prizes

Bay State lottery players were successful on Wednesday, with a $2 million scratch ticket won along with seven other $100,000 prizes. The $2 million prize was won from a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket, which is the highest prize possible for that game. The winner purchased their ticket in Sterling from Appleton Market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

New Italian Restaurant Planned For White Marsh Center In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – Jack Bertuglia is getting back to what he knows best in an area he knows quite well. He’s opening Fiorello’s Italian restaurant in the White Marsh Shopping Center, taking over the space previously occupied by the Wild Horse Country Café and Malt Shoppe. “It’s...
GLOUCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase

SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Robert Galibois on His Historic Election to Cape & Islands DA

Cape & Islands District Attorney-Elect Rob Galibois was part of the blue wave of Democratic electoral dominance that washed over the Bay State on November 8 and pried three county-wide law enforcement seats from decades-long Republican control. Galibois, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, soundly defeated his Republican opponent...
