Matthews, NC

WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague

Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
wccbcharlotte.com

Rabid Cat Attacks Mount Holly Resident

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Mount Holly resident was bitten and scratched by a rabid cat, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care Enforcement. Officers say they got a call about the cat Tuesday night from a resident on Fairview Drive. Officers captured the cat, and sent it to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. Officers then notified the resident and canvassed neighbors to make sure pets were up to date on vaccinations.
GASTONIA, NC
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

3 ways to help fight hunger in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers gathered at the Charlotte Greenville Center near Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday to participate in the Hendrick Hunger Heroes Drive. Hendrick Automotive Group is in its 21st year of fighting hunger across the Charlotte area. As part of this year's service, volunteers from Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports helped to distribute 1,500 meals to those facing hunger this holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

1 arrested after SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department handled its second SWAT situation of Thursday. Officers attempted to serve active warrants at a home on White Cedar Court on Thursday in northeast Charlotte. Upon police arrival, the suspect barricaded inside the home. CMPD's SWAT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Bluey' tour coming to Charlotte next year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of Australia's hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month. The show will be coming to the Belk Theater in Charlotte on May 13 and 14. The show will run twice on each day. Tickets are are currently on sale for all four showings. Prices range from $24.50 to $59.50.
CHARLOTTE, NC

