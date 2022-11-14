LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO