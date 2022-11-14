ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kusi.com

Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
BURBANK, CA
Key News Network

2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire

Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash

This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
WHITTIER, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Nab Designer Handbag Thief Suspect Caught In The Act

Burbank Police arrested 36-year-old David Veliz of Canoga Park after he was caught by police burglarizing Luxmary Handbags in the Magnolia Park District Thursday morning, November 17. Police report first receiving the call around 1:40 am of a white van backed into the rear of the business, located at 3421...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES - Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday, according to a report from TMZ. TMZ reported that Richards and her husband were driving to a studio in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday. Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving, and apparently having trouble finding the location.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

No more paper parking placards?

Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Nationwide Report

At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Malibu (Malibu, CA)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that the crash started with a Lexus sped down an incline and struck several warning markers in the center median. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck which in turn struck a motorcycle.
MALIBU, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA

