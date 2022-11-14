Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
kusi.com
Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
elpaisanoonline.com
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
Apparent shooting involving 2 motorcyclists temporarily shuts down northbound 405 Fwy in Torrance
A man riding a motorcycle on the 405 Freeway in Torrance was apparently shot at, possibly by another motorcyclist, and taken to a hospital, authorities said. The incident caused parts of the 405 Freeway to shut down on Thursday.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Nab Designer Handbag Thief Suspect Caught In The Act
Burbank Police arrested 36-year-old David Veliz of Canoga Park after he was caught by police burglarizing Luxmary Handbags in the Magnolia Park District Thursday morning, November 17. Police report first receiving the call around 1:40 am of a white van backed into the rear of the business, located at 3421...
foxla.com
Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES - Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday, according to a report from TMZ. TMZ reported that Richards and her husband were driving to a studio in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday. Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving, and apparently having trouble finding the location.
yourcentralvalley.com
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
Man Arrested in Burglary Attempt in Torrance
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.
beverlypress.com
No more paper parking placards?
Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
Retired fire captain sues for attorneys' fees in Bryant photo suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is suing the same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene.
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Malibu (Malibu, CA)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that the crash started with a Lexus sped down an incline and struck several warning markers in the center median. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck which in turn struck a motorcycle.
Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought
A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought.
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
Ex-husband of California mom of two found dead charged with murder
The former husband of a California woman found dead near Los Angeles has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Tuesday.
